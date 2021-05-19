Sports Desk: Lobo men’s golf falls short in NCAA Regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season is over for the Lobo men’s golf team after finishing in a tie for 7th at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. A final team score of 8 under par left the Lobos below the cut for going to nationals.

“I really think we got the best effort out of them,” said UNM head coach Glen Millican. “I honestly think we didn’t hit enough shots the way we needed to. You know, everybody did a really good job at one point or another, you know we just needed a few more things. We needed to make a few more things happen and it turns out that we are just going to come up a little short.”

Texas Tech won the Albuquerque Regional team title with a 26 under par finish. The other four teams that will join the Red Raiders at nationals are Arizona State, Oregon State, Oklahoma and the University of San Diego. With an opportunity to get to nationals within reach, the Lobo men’s golf team felt good about their chances heading into the final round of regional play Wednesday.

The host team Lobos played their way into the top five by the time they reached the turn in the final round. Mountain West Freshman of the Year Bastien Amat helped the Lobos stay within striking distance, but he began to falter midway through his round. Amat had three bogeys and a crucial double bogey that put a hole in the Lobos rally. Amat, who was contending for the individual title after two rounds, would finish his day with a 1 under 71. “I tried to do my best, but I was not ready for the pressure I guess,” said Amat. “But, maybe it will help me a lot and hopefully next time we will be ready to play better.” The Lobos are a young team and return most of their players for next season.

In other sports news, multiple sources are reporting that UNM women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche has interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at the University of Utah. Dyche led the Lobos to a Mountain West Title and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament this past season. KRQE sports calls to Dyche went unanswered.

New Mexico State men’s basketball is scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November. Joining the Aggies will be Oklahoma, Davidson, Utah State, Indiana State, East Carolina, Old Dominion and Penn.

Lobo men’s basketball schedule continues to be a work in progress. We asked first-year coach Richard Pitino if he was going to get his father Rick and Iona basketball on the schedule. “There’s not been a contract signed with Iona. Not yet,” said Pitino. “That’s something we want to make it work for everybody. There’s just so many moving parts that go into scheduling with dates. You know, I also, I want to get him to the pit. I want our fans to experience and I want him to see it. You know, I told him. He wanted to play a neutral site game. I told him I want you to see some of the best fans in all of college basketball. So, hopefully, we can pull it off.”

The Albuquerque Isotopes put the brakes on a 7 game losing skid Tuesday night with a 9-8 victory at EL Paso. The Isotopes are back home Thursday for a six-game homestand against Oklahoma City. The game time is 6:35 pm.

The Isotopes parent club Colorado Rockies were shut out by the San Diego Padres Wednesday 3-0. Fernando Tatis had a solo home run. Jake Cronenworth also helped the Padres cause with an inside the park home run in the 6th inning.

In high school baseball the Rio Rancho Rams improved to 12-0. The Rams defeated Atrisco Heritage in only five innings 10-0.