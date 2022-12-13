ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With their perfect season in jeopardy, the UNM Lobo men’s basketball team put together an 8-0 run to grab the lead and turn away the San Francisco Dons at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas Monday night. The 67-64 win helped the Lobos improve to 10-0 on the season.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the way for the Lobos, scoring 23 points. Seventeen of those points would come in the second half. The Lobos trailed for most of the game and snagged the lead on a Mashburn Jr. jump shot with under two minutes to play in the game.

Jaelan House scored 17 points in the win and also contributed to the Lobos’s comeback in the second half. The Lobos 8-0 run came during the final 2:44 in the game.

“Made a big stop at the end. Mash made some huge shots down the stretch,” said Lobos Head Coach Richard Pitino. “I didn’t love our whole disposition throughout the game. I just thought we were frustrated. It was probably because of fatigue. We just played two days ago, but we got better as the game went on. That’s what I loved about it.”

The Lobos will play the Iona Gaels Sunday in a matchup of father and son with Richard Pitino leading the Lobos and Rick Pitino leading Iona. Lobo basketball has tweeted that 10,000 tickets have already been sold. The game has a 4:30 p.m. start time and will be broadcast on FS1.

In other sports news, the Lobos are one of four Mountain West teams in Joe Lunardi’s early projections for the NCAA Tournament. The Lobos and UNLV are listed as the last four in. San Diego State and Utah State are firmly planted in the field of 68.

New Mexico State men’s basketball will complete its three-game road trip with a stop at St. Mary’s Wednesday night. So far, the 5-3 Aggies have split their latest road trip.

Mayfield Trojans Head Coach Michael Bradley is retiring after 34 years at the school, 17 as an assistant and 17 as a head coach. Bradley won a pair of state titles in his first two seasons as head coach and collected another in 2010.

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach has died after complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old.