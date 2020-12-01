Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball postponement encouraged by team’s medical staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team season-opening series at Boise State scheduled for Dec. 3 to 5 has been postponed. University of New Mexico team doctors didn’t think the Lobos had enough full-contact practices to compete safely in the full competition.

The Lobos have had a limited number of practices because the team was restricted to do so in New Mexico due to the state health order for COVID-19. The Lobos relocated the practice to South Plains College in Levelland, Texas earlier this month. The dates for the series at Boise State will be rescheduled. Next on the Lobos schedule is a home series against Nevada on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

New Mexico State University men’s basketball team is ready to play a second game. The Aggies will battle Benedictine Mesa Tuesday, the second NAIA school on the non-conference schedule. The Aggies slipped past Arizona Christian 83-77 Sunday. “We had a lot of breakdowns at point of attack,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “The ball got into our bodies, guys were getting angles on us. Our ball screen defense was pretty good for the first game out, that was a strength for us last night.”

Former NMSU Aggies guard Trevelin Queen officially signed a free-agent contract with the Houston Rockets Monday. The training camp starts Tuesday.

New Mexico United will have its offensive MVP back in the lineup for another season. New Mexico has picked up the option year on the contract of midfielder Amando Moreno.

UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales could learn as early as Tuesday whether he will have starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti back in the lineup come Saturday. Tuioti has been out since suffering a concussion on Nov. 7 in a loss at Hawaii. Back up, Trae Hall, took over the duties before he also was knocked out of action with an injury to the ribs.

Third-string quarterback Connor Genal took snaps in a loss at Utah State after Hall was injured. It was the first action for the redshirt freshman in over two years. “Coach tells me every play, or every day, that you’re one play away,” said Genal. “You got to be ready. I’m definitely confident in the playbook. It’s different in practice than it is to the game. It’s quicker, like, you got to calm yourself down. I feel like I can do a better job at doing that.”

The Lobos are hosting the Wyoming Cowboys in Las Vegas Saturday.

It was a year ago Monday that the Cleveland Storm defeated the Rio Rancho Rams for the Class 6A football championship. One year later Storm Head Coach Heath Ridenour misses the simple things about football, like being able to play. COVID-19 postponed the high school football season until the spring.

“You look back on it and you realize just how important it is and all of the relationships and just the opportunity to get to be together and do what you love regardless of championships and those type things,” said Ridenour. “That’s just been taken away from us for nine months. I would think that nobody has been directly impacted by the adjustments we had to make than our kids.”

