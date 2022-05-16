ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UMKC transfer forward Josiah Allick is officially a member of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team. UNM announced his signing Monday. The six-foot-eight 240-pound Allick is expected to make an immediate impact as he joins Wichita State transfer forward Morris Udeze in the Lobos frontcourt. Udeze signed with the Lobos last week.

Head coach Richard Pitino talked about his newest player in a press release. “We set out this spring to add some physicality, some toughness, and some strength, and we feel like we have certainly done that again with Josiah,” said head coach Richard Pitino. “We targeted him right when he hit the transfer portal and feel like he can come in and make an impact. He has a body of work at the collegiate level and we feel like we have done nothing but improve our roster and our culture with his addition. He is a great kid, who loves to work and loves to win, and Lobo basketball just got a lot better.”

Allick averaged nearly 13 points and over 6 rebounds per game for the UMKC Roos last season. He will have a year of eligibility with the Lobos, that can stretch to two if he decides to use his COVID year.

In other sports news, UNM announced that it will not renew the contract of head softball coach Paula Congleton after five years. Congleton’s Lobos finished last in the Mountain West this past season after a 6-18 record. The Lobos were 26-27 overall. Congleton compiled a 73-158 career record at New Mexico.

Colorado Rockies’ third baseman Kris Bryant will join the Albuquerque Isotopes in Salt Lake City Tuesday to start a rehab assignment. Bryant was placed on the injured list late last month after suffering a back injury.

After one round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Palm Beach Regional, the Lobos are in 9th place as a team. Vanderbilt has the lead. Lobo senior Sam Choi is tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard after a round of 2 under 70. Carson Herron shot a 79. Herron is following in his dad’s footsteps as a player at New Mexico. The freshman has big shoes to fill.

The New Mexico State coaches caravan rolled through the Duke City last week. While in Albuquerque KRQE Sports caught up with head football coach Jerry Kill. Kill said if his team started the season today, Diego Pavia would be the starting quarterback. Pavia is coming off of a season where he guided the NMMI Broncos to a junior college national championship.