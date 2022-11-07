ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The day Lobo basketball fans have waited for arrived Monday with Lobo men’s and women’s basketball set to start the regular season against Southern Utah. “Our identity is still being established, but we just want to be a tough team that hates losing,” said Lobo men’s guard KJ Jenkins.

Richard Pitino and his Lobo men are playing at home at The Pit while the women are on the road for their game. Head Coach Mike Bradbury will depend on his veteran players. “We got confidence in those older guys, you know, we have had a really good road record,” said Bradbury. “We are battle-tested, so I got some trust in those old guys.”

In other sports news, New Mexico State will play a second game on national TV this season. The Aggies are at Missouri on Nov. 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN U. This weekend, the Aggies are hosting Lamar for Senior Day.

Valencia High football coach Wes Shank has resigned. Shank was only one year into his job as head coach. Valencia finished the season with a 4-7 record this year.

Warren Schaeffer is moving up. The Isotopes skipper will now be the third base and infield coach for the Colorado Rockies.

Baseball fans lined the streets in Houston, Texas Monday. The World Series Champion Houston Astros were given a victory parade. The Astros clinched the title Saturday after beating Philadelphia 4-1, to win the series 4-2.

Brian Mendoza took his boxing career to the next level this past weekend. The New Mexico boxer who trains in Las Vegas, Nevada upset former Unified world champion Jeison Rosario with a fifth-round knockout in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New Mexico United midfielder Sergio Rivas is excited about returning for a third season to play for the black and gold. The Cibola High grad has enjoyed playing professional soccer in front of fans and family. “I think one of the best things for me is being a part of the community here and people recognizing me and the game man,” said Rivas. “We get 9 thousand, 10 thousand people almost every game; not to mention the 14 thousand at the last game. So, who’s not going to be excited to come and play for New Mexico United?”