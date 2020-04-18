Sports Desk: Lobo Football set to “Rewind” showing 2007 NM Bowl on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with a look back on Lobo Football. UNM will run what they are calling “Lobo Rewind” on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m., showing the 2007 New Mexico Bowl Game, where they beat Nevada 23-0. That win was UNM’s first bowl victory in 46 years, and fans can watch a 90-minute re-airing on Saturday via UNM’s Facebook and YouTube channels. However, UNM is making this experience even better, as UNM head coach Danny Gonzales will be live on the broadcast with Rocky Long, and talk about the game and answer fans questions.

“Giving the directors cut commentary on the 2007 New Mexico Bowl will be awesome. It’s like I found Mart McFly’s DeLorean and me and coach Long are going to take a trip back in time. What a great day that was, we were playing the 5th ranked offense in the country, they were averaging well over 30 points a game, quarterback Colin Kaepernick. I mean, they had running back Luke Lippincott, I mean they had a lot of success on offense that season, and it was a great task going into that game. I think its exciting for the city of Albuquerque to have something to do this Saturday, go back and relive a great day, December 22nd, 2007. A remarkable day in Lobo history,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

More from football now, as Sandia High School Junior Sam Carrell committed to play college football at Baylor University on Thursday night. “The reason why I decided to commit to Baylor University is because my grandma lives in Texas, and I have always been going out there since I was a little kid and also the coaches seemed like they had a lot faith in me and that just means so much and I am so happy to go out there. I cant wait to get out there after my senior year. Go bears”, said Sam Carrell.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on sports, and spring athletes are feeling these effects the most right now. Sports like Baseball, Softball, and Track & Field saw thier seasons cancelled because of this pandemic. KRQE Sports spoke with UNM Head Track & Field Coach Joe Franklin about seeing his season cancelled, and also about not being able to host the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships.

“Its tough, especially when you, when the kids have so few opportunities to compete at home on the national level. It was a tough pill to swallow, but it’s in the best interest of health and well being of people and it was a decision that had to be made. For our kids, it was just tough, because you had one that was a senior that this was her last chance and she had worked really hard to get to that point. Then, Weini in the relays, so you had a lot of women that had a chance to run at home. Now we are just hoping college football plays,” said Joe Franklin.

UNM Men’s Golfer, Sam Choi hear some more good news on Friday. Choi was named to the prestigious 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup Team last week, but on Friday he also was named to the 2020 Division I PING All-West Region Team. Choi registered a career-low round score of 66 three times this past season, tying the best round for a Lobo in 2019-20.

