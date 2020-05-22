Sports Desk: Lobo football recruiting hard, hoping to get on-field soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic shut down Lobos spring football early, but it did nothing to slow down recruiting. Danny Gonzales and his coaching staff continue to use virtual tours and their social media savvy to bring in the commitments to Lobo football from all over the country.

One of the latest to commit is class of 2021 running back Raheem Toombs out of Immokalee high school in Florida. The Lobos beat Kentucky, Southern Miss, and Liberty for the 205 pound Toombs who is known for his running downhill and catching the ball out of the backfield.

“The first two classes that we put together had the highest-rated class in the history of this school,” said Gonzales. “You know, last class, if you look at the 247 rankings, I saw it come out yesterday that we’re 53rd in the country, second in the mountain west.”

More coaches are optimistic that college football will have a season in 2020. The goal now is to get back on the field. Schools will have to follow government guidelines and the lead from the NCAA before that happens. Gonzales is hoping it is next month.

“Hopefully July 1, July 7 or July 15 we will be able to get with our kids and get on the field stuff,” said Gonzales. “That’s kind of the window the NCAA is looking for. We got about three or four models about how to socially distance and still workout and train. We’re looking for the magic number they give us. I’m hoping it’s 11 so we can get in groups of eleven and at least get in formation, but everybody’s guessing. So, we got to put four or five different models together and pick the best one and adjust them as we go.”

New Mexico State is playing a Big Ten opponent in 2022. The Aggies have a September 17 date against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison that year.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is reportedly leaving his agency, one that has ties to LeBron James. Bregman is said to be making the change because James is producing a documentary about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Rio Rancho infielder Noah Brewer is the New Mexico Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. Brewer has a career .465 batting average and is number one at third base in the state.

The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed to April of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony will be held on April 11 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Michael Chavez is the latest high school athlete featured in “The Lost Season.” Chavez is a three-sport athlete who settled on golf, the only sport that he plays that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.