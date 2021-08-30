Sports Desk: Lobo football ready for first home game since 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When they open the season at home Thursday against Houston Baptist, the University of New Mexico Lobos will play their first home game since 2019. For Albuquerque native and second-year head coach Danny Gonzales, it will be his first home game leading the Lobos.

“It will be cool for my family when they see me come out, but when that moment is over, it don’t matter anymore, but it matters for those kids that are out there on the field,” said Gonzales. “It matters for 60 minutes. So, it’s exciting that we get to do it and I want to paint this town cherry and fill this place up.”

The Lobos operated out of their own bubble in Las Vegas last season because COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico didn’t allow practice or any live sporting events. Gonzales has constantly praised his team for following rules within the bubble last season to make it all a success.

When the Lobos take the field Thursday, they will also debut a new quarterback. University of Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson brings experience to the position after having success as a Wildcats starter the previous three years. He is ready to lead. “Houston Baptist, they’re a pretty solid team,” said Wilson. “We can’t go into this game thinking that we won already. You know, just from doing a lot of film work, we know what’s their weaknesses and their strengths are so, just got to attack that.”

Lobos sophomore Tavian Combs will be on the attacking end. The Lobos safety is playing the hybrid position on the defense called “Lobo,” which allows him to freely roam the field and attack. “I take a lot of pride in that position just because at that position you got to have a very strong mind and you got to be pretty physical as well,” said Combs.

Lobos Men’s Basketball Coach Richard Pitino has his first recruit from the 2022 class. Bradon Appelhans is a six-foot-six wing who averaged over 14 points and more than 3 rebounds at Blue Spring High School in Blue Spring, Missouri last season. The three-star recruit will play his senior year at Western Reserve in Hudson, Ohio.

Lobo volleyball is on a roll. The team started the season 3-0 and has swept the Mountain West weekly honors this week. Kaitlyn Biassou and Alena Moldan are this week’s Mountain West Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.