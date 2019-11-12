Sports Desk: Lobo football prepares for game week with heavy hearts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s game week for a Lobo football team still healing from the death of one of their own.

Defensive lineman Nahje Flowers was a huge presence on and off the field. Lobo head football coach Bob Davie said his team will carry the memory of Flowers for a lifetime.

“It’s a difficult thing to have someone taken away, and you know, so many emotions right now, with 110 players, some who knew him like a brother, some that knew him from a distance, some that just got to know him, but he was such a strong personality that, you know, he resonated with everybody,” said Davie.

Flowers died last week. The Lobos scheduled game against Air Force was rescheduled because of it. The Lobos return to competition Saturday at Boise State. Team members said they want to play hard for Flowers.

“This all means so much, not that it didn’t mean the world before, but now it holds a lot more weight,” said Lobo defensive lineman Trent Sellers. “You feel like you really got something to prove, something a little extra to play for, for sure.”

The Lobos and nationally ranked Boise State have an 8:15 p.m. start time Saturday.

The Spirit Stick is in playoff week two. Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell and Alamogordo are the schools in the poll to show school spirit during football season.

The Lobo women’s basketball team dropped Houston on the road last season. The Lady Cougars are coming to Dreamstyle Arena Tuesday night.

“They’re still as athletic or maybe more,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “They rebound it and they just really try to turn you over and make you play at their pace.”

The Lady Cougars like to press opponents.

“I mean it’s different than what we’ve played the last three games,” said Lobo forward Jordan Hosey. “Everybody’s denying the pass. It’s something different, but we worked on it so we’ll be okay.”

The Lobos are 2-0. Houston is 1-1. The game has a 7 p.m. start time.

The New Mexico State Aggies are back on the court Tuesday. The Aggies are playing rival UTEP in El Paso, Texas. The Aggies swept the Miners last season. The game has a 7 p.m. start time.

New Mexico United forward Kevaughn Frater has been called up to the Jamaican National team. Frater will play a pair of games in the CONCACAF Nations League with the Reggae Boyz on November 15 and 18.