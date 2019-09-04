Sports Desk: Lobo football practice remains closed; Gladiators fire head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football practice remains closed and Bob Davie’s return remains uncertain. UNM hasn’t had much to say since Davie collapsed in the locker room after his team’s season-opening win against Sam Houston State. Davie has since issued a statement, letting fans know he was recovering.

On the night of Davie’s collapse, the school issued a press release stating Davie was suffering from a serious medical incident. Practice has been run by Davie’s coordinators this week. Offensive Coordinator Joe Dailey has been running the entire offense in practice, while defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson has done the same with the defense.

New Mexico State Head Coach Doug Martin started off his weekly press conference talking about Bob Davie. “We like to start and wish Coach Davie a speedy recovery at UNM,” said Coach Martin. “I know that’s a tough, difficult thing that he and his family are going through. Just send them our best wishes.”

Martin and the Aggies are facing second-ranked Alabama on Saturday. “You know in high school it’s fun because it’s the games and the crowd and winning,” said Martin. “In college, the fun is can I compete at the highest level. That’s where you are this week in particular.”

The Aggies started the season with a loss at nationally-ranked Washington State.

The Duke City Gladiators parted ways with Head Coach Dominic Bramante after five seasons. Despite back-to-back championship seasons, owner Gina Prieskorn Thomas felt the move was best.

“I decided we are not on the same page as far as vision for the organization,” said Thomas. “I just felt like we needed to bring somebody in here who had experience in the IFL. They’re very, very competitive. I felt as though a different coaching staff would be appropriate.”

Thomas thanked Bramante for his service and the championships. Bramante said he had retained legal representation.

The Los Lunas Tigers boys’ soccer team is ranked 16th in the nation according to MaxPreps. The Tigers are also number one in the state regardless of classification. They have a 5-0 record.

UNM women’s basketball has released it’s 2019-2020 schedule. Nonconference games against rivals UTEP and New Mexico State are on the schedule, along with games against Houston, Missouri, West Virginia and Arizona State.

Cris Cyborg has signed the richest deal in women’s MMA history, according to the organization that signed her, Bellator. Terms were not disclosed on the 34-year-old former UFC Featherweight champion’s contract.