Sports Desk: Lobo football looks for consistency; UNM women’s basketball four-star freshman ready to hoop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team has until Friday to try and solve its rash of self-inflicted issues displayed in a Mountain West Conference opening loss at San Jose State last week.

The Lobos are hosting Colorado State on Friday. Last Friday, the Cherry and Silver committed six turnovers in a 32-21 loss to the Spartans.

“Trying to fix it,” said UNM head coach Bob Davie. “Trying to get consistency. Try to keep developing on defense.”

Lobos quarterback Tevaka Tuioti committed one of the turnovers in the game, tossing an interception. For the second consecutive game, Tuioti did not look like himself and struggled on offense.

He was pulled from the game in favor of Sheriron Jones. Jones gave the Lobos a big spark, but he too committed turnovers as he would throw three interceptions.

“Lot of times, we be talking about shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Jones. “We try not to do that a lot. Unfortunately, we did. That was the outcome.”

The Lobos and Colorado State have a 6 p.m. start time Friday.

The XFL has come out with players eligible for its draft. Former Lobo safety Saqwan Edwards is on the list along with former Lobo running back Jhurell Pressley and former Lobo offensive lineman Avery Jordan.

The Houston Astros were cooled off by the Tampa Bay Rays Monday. The Rays beat the Astros at home 10-3 in the best of five series. Albuquerque Academy grad Alex Bregman went 1 for 3 at the plate and also scored a run in the loss. The Astros lead the series 2-1.

The Lobo women’s basketball team has a talented point guard who doesn’t get into all of the hype. Four-star recruit Corina Carter out of San Antonio should make an impact on the Lobos in her first year.

“Her enthusiasm, her skill level is really high,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “She can shoot it. She can put it on the floor, you know, inexperienced right now.”

The Lobos open the season with an exhibition game on October 27.

Lobo women’s soccer junior forward Lelani Baker is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. Baker scored five points while picking up two goals and an assist in a pair of Lobo victories last week.