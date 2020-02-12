Sports Desk: Lobo basketball second shot at SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team will try to do something Tuesday night that no team has done this year, beat fourth-ranked San Diego State. The Lobos lost the first meeting to the Aztecs in Albuquerque but were missing four starters. Two of those starters have since returned and the Lobos are ready to try to resume what started out as a season full of possibilities.

“I don’t think our chemistry was ever bad, to be honest with you,” said Weir. “These guys all like each other. So, I feel like even though we had a tougher stretch in a lot of different ways, I don’t feel like we never really broke. At least we’re still digging, there’s a pulse in there. We just got to try and resuscitate the rest of it, try to finish the season the way it started.”

Mountain West coaches picked the Lobo baseball team to finish fifth in the league preseason poll. San Diego State is the preseason favorite. Lobos infielder and outfielder Connor Mang was named to the Mountain West All-Conference team. The Lobos started the season on the road at a tournament in Surprise, Arizona on Friday.

In the Octagon, Nicco Montano is no longer on the UFC Fight Night 167 card at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho on Saturday. Montano suffered an MCL injury and was ruled medically unfit for competition.

Diego Sanchez will meet Michael Pereira in a welterweight showdown on the UFC Rio Rancho card. Sanchez believes his opponent needs to move up in weight and will struggle when the two meet.

“When you try to cut that much weight, it kills your cardio,” said Sanchez. Meanwhile, Navajo Pine High School senior Galvin Curley is the Gatorade New Mexico Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Former New Mexico State football star Davon House will retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers. House had two stints with the Packers, playing six years. He also played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lastly, the Lobo women’s basketball team lost a heart breaker at San Diego State two weeks ago. They will get their shot at revenge Wednesday night when they host the Aztecs. Game time at Dreamstyle Arena is 7 p.m.