Sports Desk: Lobo Basketball reacts to loss at MW Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with a look at Lobo Men’s Basketball. For a second consecutive year, UNM ended their season with a loss to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament, and this 75-70 defeat was tough for this team.

“They were uh, they were real good. We kind of went back and forth between man and zone there late to stop Merrill, but I couldn’t coach us well enough,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir. “I feel like this one’s on me. I missed free throws and if I would have made free throws we won, you know what I am saying. The little details, that flagrant, I just feel like this one is on me,” said Vance Jackson.

It has now been six years since the UNM has made the NCAA Tournament, as they finish this year with a 19-14 overall record. Vance Jackson was asked by KRQE Sports Director, Van Tate, after this game if he will be returning for his senior season. “I don’t know, maybe, I don’t know. It just depends on my situation,” said Jackson. Vance tested the professional waters last off-season, as he participated in some NBA camps.

UNM will lose JaQuan Lyle and Corey Manigault to graduation this year, and with Jackson on the fence, UNM might also lose Vante Hendrix. Hendrix was not present at Thursday night’s quarterfinal. “Basically at the end of the day, I just made a decision to send him home today. He just wasn’t in the right state of mind from my perspective for the game,” said Weir. Coach Weir also went on to say that he doesn’t know if Vante will be back next season, but also that he doesn’t want to think about that right now.

New Mexico State Men’s Basketball was celebrating on Thursday night though, as they completed the perfect conference season after an 83-50 victory over Cal Baptist last night. NMSU closed their regular season with their 19th consecutive victory and also sent off the seniors on Thursday with a perfect 16-0 WAC record. NMSU will now head into the WAC Tournament as the top seed, and they will play on Thursday.

Lobo Baseball is back at home and hosting a 3-game series with Hofstra. UNM started their series on Friday at 3 p.m. and they will play a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at noon.

UNM Football had their first padded practice of the spring on Friday. This team definitely let loose and had some big hits, but overall the coaching staff was happy with their effort. New Defensive Coordinator, Rocky Long was made available to the media for the first time this spring, and he has plans to make his players work hard during these spring practices.

“Going into it, obviously we want to improve from last year because last year’s statistics aren’t very good, but improvement is key. Ideally, we want to keep them out of the end zone and cause turnovers,” said Rocky Long.

Newfound energy has been the theme this spring for Lobo Football and that can also be said for this defensive group, as they get to play under Rocky Long. “He’s kind of an older school coach, but he still has that loving mentality, where he doesn’t want to yell at you, he wants you to do it right, and you know coaches in the past it’s more, yell yell yell and he’s actually taking the time to get to know us and know how we learn,” said UNM Linebacker Brandon Shook.

The March Badness Boxing Card had its weigh-ins on Friday at the Isleta Resort and Casino. That fight card will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Clinton Chavez is fighting on this card and the now 3-0 professional boxer says his bout with Luis Marez is huge. “This is probably one of the biggest shows that I have been on so far since turning pro. I think my conditioning is top-notch for this fight and I just don’t think my opponent can handle that,” said Clinton Chavez.

Chavez is a proud Native American and he showcases his heritage every time he enters the ring. In fact, his walk-up has become a signature for this up and coming boxer. “Me and my cousin were talking about it because he started a group called “Battle Shield” from San Felipe Pueblo, and he asked me one day, ‘let me perform for you,’ and I said of course. Nobody here in New Mexico have ever done that before, so it pumps me up and I’m ready to go to battle,” said Chavez.