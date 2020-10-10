Sports Desk: Lobo basketball has its Mountain West schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference released its basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season Friday. The Lobo men’s and women’s basketball teams will have 18 games each with 9 games played on the road and 9 games played at home.

The Lobo men’s basketball team will start on the road starting at San Diego State December 29. The Lobo’s first home game is against Wyoming January 2. They will play against Nevada and former Lobo Coach Steve Alford on January 9, on the road, and host the Wolfpack on January 26.

The Lobo men will play Fresno State once on the road and Boise State at home. The Lobo women open the season at UNLV on December 31. The women will play their first home game against Colorado State on January 6. Both the men’s and women’s programs have a pair of bye weeks built into the schedule. The Mountain West Tournament is scheduled from March 10-13.

Lobo men’s basketball 2020-2021 schedule:

Date Opponent Dec. 29 at San Diego State Jan. 2 WYOMING Jan. 5 AIR FORCE Jan. 9 at Nevada Jan. 12 at Fresno State Jan. 16 COLORADO STATE Jan. 19 at San José State Jan. 23 BYE Jan. 26 NEVADA Jan. 30 at AIR FORCE Feb. 2 SAN DIEGO STATE Feb. 6 at Wyoming Feb. 9 BOISE STATE Feb. 13 UNLV Feb. 16 BYE Feb. 20 at Utah State Feb. 23 SAN JOSÉ STATE Feb. 27 at Colorado State March 2 at UNLV March 6 UTAH STATE

Lobo Women’s basketball 2020-2021 schedule:

Date Opponent Dec. 31 at UNLV Jan. 2 at San Diego State Jan. 6 COLORADO STATE Jan. 9 at Boise State Jan. 13 UTAH STATE Jan. 16 SAN DIEGO STATE Jan. 18 UNLV Jan. 21 at Fresno State Jan. 23 BYE Jan. 27 at Utah State Jan. 30 at Wyoming Feb. 3 AIR FORCE Feb. 6 BYE Feb. 11 SAN JOSÉ STATE Feb. 13 FRESNO STATE Feb. 17 at Nevada Feb. 20 BOISE STATE Feb. 24 at San José State Feb. 27 WYOMING March 2 at Colorado State

In other sports, UNM football will scrimmage Saturday morning. It will be another opportunity for senior center Kyle Stapley to get more reps. Stapley is hoping to add to his successful resume with another year of solid physical play upfront. “I definitely want to set that example for everybody, a guy who plays with an edge, be the one that’s out there being just physical and showing up, showing out on tape,” said Stapley. “Obviously, the goal is all conference. I think it would be silly not to say that. I want to be the best center in the Mountain West and I want to be able to lead my team that way.”

The Denver Broncos are at the New England Patriots Monday. The game’s date was changed due to a COVID-19 positive test from a Patriots player.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to start postseason play. New Mexico, the second-place team out of Group C, is facing the winner of Group D, San Antonio FC. “We feel confident,” said NM United goalie Cody Mizell. “We feel confident we can go and beat them and play whoever’s next. I said it last week. It’s 2020 so, all we know is who we’re playing next and it’s not so much a clear cut of who we’ll play in the next round.” Match time is 7 p.m. in San Antonio.

