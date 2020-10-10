Sports Desk: Lobo basketball has its Mountain West schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference released its basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season Friday. The Lobo men’s and women’s basketball teams will have 18 games each with 9 games played on the road and 9 games played at home.

The Lobo men’s basketball team will start on the road starting at San Diego State December 29. The Lobo’s first home game is against Wyoming January 2. They will play against Nevada and former Lobo Coach Steve Alford on January 9, on the road, and host the Wolfpack on January 26.

The Lobo men will play Fresno State once on the road and Boise State at home. The Lobo women open the season at UNLV on December 31. The women will play their first home game against Colorado State on January 6. Both the men’s and women’s programs have a pair of bye weeks built into the schedule. The Mountain West Tournament is scheduled from March 10-13.

Lobo men’s basketball 2020-2021 schedule:

DateOpponent
Dec. 29at San Diego State
Jan. 2WYOMING
Jan. 5AIR FORCE
Jan. 9at Nevada
Jan. 12at Fresno State
Jan. 16COLORADO STATE
Jan. 19at San José State
Jan. 23BYE
Jan. 26NEVADA
Jan. 30at AIR FORCE
Feb. 2SAN DIEGO STATE
Feb. 6at Wyoming
Feb. 9BOISE STATE
Feb. 13UNLV
Feb. 16BYE
Feb. 20at Utah State
Feb. 23SAN JOSÉ STATE
Feb. 27at Colorado State
March 2at UNLV
March 6UTAH STATE

Lobo Women’s basketball 2020-2021 schedule:

DateOpponent
Dec. 31at UNLV
Jan. 2at San Diego State
Jan. 6COLORADO STATE
Jan. 9at Boise State
Jan. 13UTAH STATE
Jan. 16SAN DIEGO STATE
Jan. 18UNLV
Jan. 21at Fresno State
Jan. 23BYE
Jan. 27at Utah State
Jan. 30at Wyoming
Feb. 3AIR FORCE
Feb. 6BYE
Feb. 11SAN JOSÉ STATE
Feb. 13FRESNO STATE
Feb. 17at Nevada
Feb. 20BOISE STATE
Feb. 24at San José State
Feb. 27WYOMING
March 2at Colorado State

In other sports, UNM football will scrimmage Saturday morning. It will be another opportunity for senior center Kyle Stapley to get more reps. Stapley is hoping to add to his successful resume with another year of solid physical play upfront. “I definitely want to set that example for everybody, a guy who plays with an edge, be the one that’s out there being just physical and showing up, showing out on tape,” said Stapley. “Obviously, the goal is all conference. I think it would be silly not to say that. I want to be the best center in the Mountain West and I want to be able to lead my team that way.”

The Denver Broncos are at the New England Patriots Monday. The game’s date was changed due to a COVID-19 positive test from a Patriots player.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to start postseason play. New Mexico, the second-place team out of Group C, is facing the winner of Group D, San Antonio FC. “We feel confident,” said NM United goalie Cody Mizell. “We feel confident we can go and beat them and play whoever’s next. I said it last week. It’s 2020 so, all we know is who we’re playing next and it’s not so much a clear cut of who we’ll play in the next round.” Match time is 7 p.m. in San Antonio.

