Sports Desk: Lobo baseball season wrap and bodybuilding ‘Super Mom’

On the Sports Desk Monday, Lobo baseball coach Ray Birmingham wrapped up what was a tough season reflecting on some of the highs and lows and looking forward to what’s ahead.

One of the most tragic points in the season was the shooting death of pitcher Jackson Weller. “That stuff, terrible year,” said Birmingham. “I don’t know if I will ever get over Jackson. That crushed me.”

Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Isotopes are wrapping up a five-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas. The Isotopes have gone 3-1 in the series with a game to play. The Isotopes are back on the road Tuesday to start a series at Las Vegas.

Switching gears, New Mexico bodybuilder Tracy Williams has managed to pursue her sport despite juggling a full-time job and two children. She is also a single mom.

“Everything is like a schedule because I don’t want to take away too much time from my kids,” said Williams. “I try to do a lot of my stuff when they’re busy, like if they’re at school or doing other things.”

Some call Williams, “Super Mom.” She will keep her hectic schedule while she tries to reach her ultimate goal.

“Overall goal is to get to Olympia, which is like the Olympics for bodybuilding, and become Ms. Olympia one day…hopefully, earn that title and keep that title for a few years and then retire,” said Williams.

Williams is competing in Shreveport, Louisiana Saturday.

Next up, WBO Youth Featherweight Champ Jason Sanchez is hoping when he competes for the big belt his taekwondo will help. Sanchez grew up as an undefeated taekwondo fighter before boxing.

“In Taekwondo we learned a lot of footwork,” said Sanchez. “I think that’s what helps me a lot with my boxing. Taekwondo, just side movement angles and all of that. You switch to an angle and you catch him with a shot he can’t see, it can put him down.”

Sanchez will face WBO Featherweight Champ Oscar Valdez June 8 in Reno, Nevada.