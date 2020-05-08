Sports Desk: Lobo baseball land third on All-Mountain West Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was only a season of 18 games, shut down early because of the coronavirus pandemic. Three Lobo baseball players did enough in that time to make the 24-man All-Mountain West team.

Pitchers Justin Armbruester and Aaron Makil are joined by infielder Kyle Landers on the all-league team. All three are newcomers to the team. Armbreuster and Makil combined for a 3-0 record and 49 strikeouts in 47 innings of work. The pair were also responsible for two of the three shutouts that the Lobos were able to put together. Armbruester also had a league-best 1.14 ERA. Landers did all of his talking with his bat. He closed out the short season on a six-game hitting streak, batting .583 with 11 runs batted in.

New Mexico State was never in danger of losing its men’s basketball coach to East Tennessee State University. Chris Jans said he had to see what the school had to say, but he feels like he is at home in Las Cruces with New Mexico State. “There’s a lot of factors that make it good and certainly Mario Moccia is one of the biggest factors. If I could work for him the rest of my life that would be my druthers,” said Jans. “We’re happy. We love the quality of life. We love the area. The people of this community have welcomed us with open arms and the relationships that we continue to build are authentic and real. I feel like we fit in here like a glove.”

Before committing to New Mexico this week, forward Rod Brown was already very familiar with The Pit and the fans. “I heard about the fan base, it’s crazy,” said Brown.

Los Lunas High defensive end Tyler Kiehne is a coveted prize in the class of 2021. Kiehne continues to watch the offers pile up. “The full list of schools that have offered me is Utah, UNM, UCLA, Boise State, Washington State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kansas State, Cal, Arizona, Toledo, and San Diego State,” said Kiehne. “How intense has recruiting been for me, on a scale of one to ten it’s probably been about an 8.”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said he wanted to get more involved in the community in Albuquerque. He opened up his wallet to help Thursday. Jones donated $25,000 to Food Depot. Food Depot is an organization trying to defeat hunger.

Jones Jackson and Wink teammate Michelle Waterson is back at work this weekend. Waterson and the rest of the UFC 249 card will battle without a live audience in Florida.

