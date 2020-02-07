Sports Desk: Lobo baseball has 24 new faces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ray Birmingham has had a nice run as skipper of the University of New Mexico baseball team. He has won Mountain West Conference Championships and has taken his team to the NCAA Tournament multiple times, but the last two seasons were different.

The Lobos struggled and had trouble getting talent in when it looked like the program was going to be cut. The program was spared and in 2020 things are looking up again for the Lobos.

“It feels awesome and this athletic department feels like its back to feeling like it used to feel,” said Birmingham. “This team can go to Omaha, but it starts at the top and Eddie (Nunez) wants that to happen.” The Lobos start the season in Surprise, Arizona February 14 against Oregon State.

Meanwhile, Lobo Football Coach Danny Gonzales first class of 24 signed recruits includes a pair of offensive lineman held in high regard. Minnesota graduate transfer Ben Davis and Pearland, Texas freshman Greg Brown will add to the depth the Lobos have at offensive line.

“You know I think Ben Davis gives us some immediate depth,” said Gonzales. “He’s played at a high level in a Big Ten Conference which is awesome. Greg Brown, we got a steal. That’s a young man that had opportunities and kind of kept waiting. The early signing day may have hurt him a little bit because he thought he might have something and then didn’t and then we ended up selling him when he came here and he loved it.”

Diego Sanchez said fight fans will see a new version of himself at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho. Sanchez has worked on the details of a new style until it became comfortable.

“A thousand reps on every movement and technique that I’ve added to my toolbox of what I do in fighting,” said Sanchez. “And, I’m going to get this guy out of there, first-round TKO.” Sanchez will fight Michael Pereira at the Santa Ana Star Center on February 15.