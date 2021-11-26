Sports Desk: Lobo Athletes and Coach Bradbury talk Thanksgiving Dinner

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball tipped off the Las Vegas Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday playing UAB. The 4-1 Lobos looked to improve their record taking on a UAB team that was picked to finish in first place in Conference USA.

Lobo Women’s Basketball will also be in holiday tournament action on Saturday as they tip off the Van Chancellor Classic against a very good Stephen F. Austin Team. This tournament is being played in Texas, and the 4-1 Lobos will tip-off against Stephen F. Austin at 5:30 p.m.

UNM Women’s Basketball Coach, Mike Bradbury along with some other UNM athletes had a little fun ahead of Thanksgiving though and spoke on what they hope to have this year for Thanksgiving Dinner. “It’s different because where I come from okay, you get turkey, and mashed potatoes, we call it dressing okay. for some reason, you go different places and there are no mashed potatoes and they say potato salad. “Potato salad is for the cookout mashed potatoes are for thanksgiving. Now, I don’t know I probably made a bunch of people mad right there”, said Mike Bradbury. “You know I get down on a little mashed potatoes, mashed potato patties with red chile on top, some glazed ham and a couple of Hawaiian rolls on the side”, said UNM Football quarterback Isaiah Chavez.

UNM Football can’t eat too much on Thanksgiving though, as they have a game on Friday morning. The Lobos will close out their 2021 season hosting Utah State on Friday at 11 a.m. “You know, it’s the last game and after that game is over with we get a break. You know, you can heal your body and I feel like you just have to knock those thoughts out and just go out there and play that game like it’s your last game because you never know when it’s over with for you”, said UNM Safety Jerrick Reed. “We got a great opportunity to go out there and compete in our stadium on Friday morning at 11 o’clock and the weather is supposed to be really nice. We got a great task, they are really good on offense and they are really good on defense. They are vying to get into the championship”, said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Lastly, former La Cueva Bear and stand-out UNM Baseball player, Jordan Pacheco was named to the Isotopes Coaching staff. This former professional baseball player is excited to be back home and to be the hitting coach for the Isotopes. Pacheco is even more excited that he is with the Rockies organization, once again. “They put their faith in me in 2007 when they drafted me and they gave me an opportunity to get to the big leagues and fulfill my dream as a player and now for them to have that same faith in me as a coach 15 years later is pretty awesome and it’s very humbling”, said Jordan Pacheco.

Pacheco also told the media his favorite memory while playing at Isotopes park, and that spans from high school, college, and professionally. “I would have to say the state championship in 2004. That was probably my best memory here. I remember I actually got to pitch in that game and I got to come out in the 6th inning and I got to play with my good buddy up the middle, James Parr and he got a ground ball hit to him and I stepped on 2nd base and we won the state championship. So, that was a long time ago and I still remember it like it was yesterday. So, that is definitely one of my best memories here”, said Pacheco.