Sports Desk: KRQE’s Van Tate live in Las Vegas for UFC 239

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, it’s fight week as UFC 239 takes place Saturday in Las Vegas. KRQE Sports Director Van Tate is live at the event as Albuquerque’s own Holly Holm dazzled the crowd with takedowns and kicks at her open workout. Holm squares off with UFC Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and has the opportunity to reclaim her title.

Along with Holm, Jon “Bones” Jones defends his title against Thiago Santos in the main card. Albuquerque native Diego Sanchez is also on the card and is getting honored by the UFC this week.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico United took home two awards as the USL midseason awards were announced this morning. Coach Troy Lesesne was named midseason Coach of the Year.

“Yes, it is an honor, but we have a lot of work to do, and if this is a postseason award that is something that I happen to accomplish, then I would feel a lot better about that, but we have a long way to go,” said Lesesne.

Kevaughn Frater took home Most Valuable Player, racking up 37 percent of the votes. “It just shows that we have been putting in the work, and it’s grateful when you have a coach that believes in you, and a system and stuff like that,” said Frater.

Elsewhere, a baseball team in Albuquerque is doing what it can to get local baseball players college scholarships. The Albuquerque Otters have given numerous opportunities to local athletes and play in the D-Bat Oklahoma League. The Otters are looking to go to the Stan Musial World Series later this month. If you’re interested in helping out the Otters’ trip, click here.