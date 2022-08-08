ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top scorer from the inaugural season for New Mexico United has returned to the team. Talented Jamaican forward Kevaughn Frater is back for a second run.

Frater, who spent the last three seasons playing in India and Israel, said New Mexico never stopped feeling like home. “Just being here it was like, you know, it was like home,” said Frater. “So, you always want to feel like you’re at home, you’re hungry, you’re ready for more. I had some of my best moments in my career here. I know the fans love me a lot. I love the fans too and I love this club and I love all the culture that they have.”

Frater scored 17 goals for New Mexico in 2019 and helped the team make a deep run in the U.S. Open Cup. Frater still has the highest scoring rate in New Mexico United history at 0.5 per match. New Mexico United is back on the pitch Sunday at the home of the L.A. Galaxy II.

In other sports news, Lobo football newcomer Justin Holaday is learning the difference between playing quarterback in junior college and on a division one football team. The transfer from Fresno City College will have three years to play in New Mexico. He is one of four players competing for the starting quarterback job.

After starting the season with four straight losses last year, the Roswell Coyotes turned the things around well enough to make the postseason. Head coach Jeff Lynn started a lot of young players in 2021. This year his team is stacked with experience.

North Valley Little League had a sweet and sour Monday. North Valley advanced to the semifinals of the southwest regionals with a 9-2 victory over Mile High. That made North Valley the only New Mexico team still alive in the tournament. North Valley found the end of the road in the semifinals when East Texas beat them 10-5 at Lobo Field.