ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A few players flirted with the lead before the end of round two at the PGA Professional Championship. When it was complete, Ben Kern stood alone. Kern fired a four under 68 to go along with his first round 70. That combined total has him at six under par after two rounds. First round leader Wyatt Worthington II is on his heels, only two shots back. In fact, a lot of player are in contention as the tournament approaches the third round. Daniel Rodgers and five other players are tied for third at 3 under par.

In other sports news, Lobo women’s basketball added another player. Nyah Wilson came out of high school in Dallas, Texas in 2021 as the 75th best player in the nation. The Syracuse transfer guard is expected to help the Lobos immediately. She will have two years to play.

Future Lobo men’s basketball player Jadyn Toppin has been named Class 4A Player of the Year in the state of Texas by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The six foot eight forward scored 20 points while leading his team, Faith Academy, to a state championship earlier this month.

Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales believes he has the strongest team during his time at New Mexico. The Lobos will show that strength during it’s Night of Champions Monday night.

Former Lobo Jerrick Reed II is still on cloud nine after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in round six of the NFL Draft Saturday. “Seattle was the first team to give me, similar to New Mexico, it was the first team to have interest in me,” said Reed II. “They flew me out on a visit to see the facilities, see the city. I loved it. I enjoyed it. I always heard great things from Seattle. So, me seeing it for myself, I fell in love with it from first sight. The fans are great. The city is great. The organization is great and I’m just ready to go work and compete, just go win football games.”