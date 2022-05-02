ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are playing in a pivotal game 5 against Wichita Falls on Monday night. A win for the Ice Wolves would advance them to the next round of the NAHL Playoffs, and a loss would end their season.

Longtime high school football coach, Judge Chavez, told KRQE Sports on Monday that he has retired from coaching. Chavez resigned from his position as head coach at Valley High School last week and says that it’s just time to call it a career. Judge has coached in APS since the 1980s and made stops at Highland, Cibola, and Valley High School.

Former Lobo Football player Terry Wilson has received an invite to Rookie Mini-Camp by the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson played one season at QB for the Lobos, but it was cut short due to injury. In 2021, Terry racked up 7 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and just over 1,000 yards passing.

New Mexico United will be back in action on Wednesday, after a week off from their last match. NM United is coming off of a loss at home to San Antonio and will look to bounce back on the road against Sacramento Republic FC. “It was a tough couple days of video, that they had to say and show ‘hey, this is what we look like when we are very good and this is what we look like when we aren’t very good, and we cant be inconsistent.’ Saying that I think the guys really took it well because this is when you get better. When you face adversity, what are you going to do? Are you going to go attack the moment or go feel sorry for yourself?” said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

NM United will look to improve their 2-2-2 overall record against Sacramento on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Isotopes outfielder Wynton Bernard was named PCL Player of The Week on Monday. Bernard had a stellar week at home in the Isotopes series against the Sacramento River Cats. Bernard went 9-for-23 at the plate, with three doubles, three homers, and 11 RBI. He led off Wednesday and Thursday’s games with home runs on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, becoming the first known professional to accomplish the feat since Ronald Acuna Jr. for the Braves in 2018.

The Isotopes will now play the OKC Dodgers on the road for six games, starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

High School baseball and softball state brackets have been released, and on the baseball side of things, the Sandia Matadors are excited to have received the two-seed in this year’s upcoming tournament. “We are much more versatile this year compared to last year in our lineup. I think our pitching is about the same, but this year, this team can bunt, steal, they are much faster bases, and more athletic. So, we are about as good as we can be right now and it’s just about great practices, continue to try and get better, and we have two more weeks so just finish strong,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

The Matadors are looking to win their first State Title since 1980, and this team is fired up to win it for themselves, the community, and for a very special man who means a lot to this program. “I just talked to the team about Coach Gunther the other day and he is looking down on us and he said the quote about how he will be looking down on us when we win a state championship. I mean, everything I am doing personally is in his honor and for him and his legacy and we are trying to do something that hasn’t been done since 1980 and we are really close. So, we have a chance to go do it now,” said Coach Eaton.

The Matadors will host 15-Mayfield on Friday at 3:30 p.m.