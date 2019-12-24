Sports Desk: Jon Jones working hard for upcoming title defense against Dominick Reyes

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Locally trained UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones gave back to the community on Monday. Jones handed out 600 winter coats to the homeless community in Albuquerque at the Steelbridge resource center, and KRQE Sports had the chance to catch up with Jones about his upcoming title defense against Dominick Reyes.

“I am really excited for the opportunity. This will be my 15th world title fighting out of the city of Albuquerque, and I am excited. I am excited to be this city’s champion and just continue to make the people proud,” said Jon Jones.

Jones will headline UFC 247 against undefeated Reyes on February 8 in Houston, Texas.

Lobo men’s basketball won their seventh straight game on Sunday night and improved their record to 12-2 heading into the holiday break. The team did release some potentially game-changing news on Sunday though, as key starters Carlton Bragg and J.J. Caldwell have been announced as suspended until further notice.

The reason for the players’ suspension has not been released, but moving forward this team is going to have to fill the roles left by those two players. Sunday afternoon, UNM put Taivian Percy at point guard for portions of the game.

“When we looked at obviously who could transition into different positions for the game, Taivian had a 6-0 assist to turnover ratio. We figured that might be the guy to chew up some minutes as a ball-handling guard. We don’t have a ton of options there, and it puts a very heavy burden on JaQuan, which I am nervous about. Zane was terrific tonight and hopefully, we will get more kind of ball-handling guard play in there to kind of offset the change in our roster,” said UNM head basketball coach Paul Weir.

The loss of Bragg could also be costly for this team, as “C.B.” has averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounds per game so far. Meanwhile, senior forward Corey Manigault says he is ready to pick up the slack in minutes moving forward.

“Yeah, I am for sure going to be able to handle it and anything that comes at me I am going to handle. It’s just a new role. I am a senior, so I have to step up,” said Manigault.

UNM will host UC Davis on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Lobo women’s basketball is on a much-needed break as they suffered back-to-back losses heading into the holidays. At 9-6 heading into conference play, head coach Mike Bradbury hopes his team finds a stronger chemistry moving forward.

“When we are focused and play really hard, then we can beat anybody on our schedule, but when we’re not we can lose to anybody. We are just going to keep working, keep trying my best to bring the team together, and bring themselves together. I don’t know anything else to do other than that,” said Bradbury.

UNM will host San Jose State on New Year’s Day at 7 p.m.

New Mexico State men’s basketball garnered a huge victory on Sunday over Mississippi State, 58-52. This is a marquee road victory for this team that is now 8-6 on the season.

“This program needed a signature win, I should say, this team needed a signature win. We hadn’t had one all year long,” said NMSU head basketball coach Chris Jans. “We have been having trouble the whole season, and now, I feel like we got it. We are not going to back down from anybody. We are all going to play our hearts out every single game and we are going to play to the nail,” said NMSU forward Johnny McCants.

NMSU will host Northern New Mexico on Sunday at 4 p.m.