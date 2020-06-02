Sports Desk: Jon Jones prevents downtown vandals from tagging buildings, helps community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones prevented would-be vandals from tagging buildings with graffiti after a George Floyd protest in Albuquerque Sunday night. Jones was back downtown Monday to help clean up the mess that vandals, not associated with the protest, caused in the area.

“It’s a lot of punk kids that are doing this stuff, not courage, respectable men,” said Jones. Jones got some of his Jackson Wink teammates and volunteers to help sweep up glass and board up windows lost in the destruction. “A lot of us were doing our own thing, but Jon kind of called all of us,” said JW fighter Ricky Esquibel. “We’re still recruiting some people, but the main thing is coming together as a community.”

As far as his fighting career goes Jones said he was ready to step away. Jones, considered one of the greats in the UFC, has a 26-1 record.

Longtime Auburn football coach Pat Dye has passed away with liver and kidney failure contributing to his death. With a 99-39-4 record, Dye won more games than any coach at Auburn. He was 80-years old.

Milan Brkic thought his senior season of tennis would yield a state title. The Desert Academy senior had his last year of competition at the school in Santa Fe shut down due to the coronavirus. That earned him a spot in KRQE’s The Lost Season.