Sports Desk: Jared Mang talks MLB draft; Aggies win

Friday on the Sports Desk, Lobo senior Jared Mang talks about the possibility of hearing his name called in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

“I’m really hopeful that I can be second day, towards the end of it…But more realistically probably third day…somewhere around there,” said Mang. “My favorite team is the Pirates, so if they took a shot at me I think that would be really amazing, but I’m just excited to get a shot with anyone really.”

The MLB Draft starts June 3.

Meanwhile, the top seed at the WAC Baseball Tournament used a strong pitching performance and late offensive surge to advance to the semifinals. New Mexico State defeated six seed Utah Valley 7-1 late Thursday night. Brock Whittlesey went seven strong innings on the hill for the Aggies.

“Tremendous,” said Whittlesey. “I mean that saves our bullpen dramatically. Everybody is fresh now. We only used two bullpen guys today. Being in the winner’s bracket, it’s a little weight off the shoulder. It’s still grind time.”

Over at UNM, Lobo men’s basketball Director of Operations Ryan Berryman has been named the Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations.

Also on the Sports Desk, New Mexico United has a road game against the USL Championship’s other expansion team. Austin Bold, like the United, has not lost a home game.

“I mean they’re undefeated at home, and we’re just one loss in,” said NM United Forward Kevaughn Frater. “We’re just going in the game being excited, you know, implementing our style and just getting the three points.”

Game time is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Finally, when she steps into the octagon in July it will be Nicco Montano’s first time since December 2017 when she won the UFC Women’s Flyweight title. Montano will face Sara McMann in a bantamweight clash in UFC Fight Night 155. Montano believes moving up in weight is a benefit for her.

“I think it’s going to be fun because 135 is where I started in fighting,” said Montano. “It’s where I’m comfortable. I think my body, my homeostasis, is around that, and her being a wrestler, I think it’s going to be more fun. I’m been working on my wrestling game for a while.”

The fight is July 13.