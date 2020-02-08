Sports Desk: JaQuan Lyle returns to Lobos from suspension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – JaQuan Lyle has returned from serving a two-game suspension and is ready to help his Lobo basketball teammates finish the season strong. Lyle was suspended after renting an Airbnb for a house party that also was the scene of a shooting.

Partygoers also left the house with thousands of dollars of damage. Lyle has apologized multiple times for his actions and did so again Friday.

“Definitely send my sincere apologies to everyone that was affected by it, everything that went on with it,” said Lyle. “I feel bad. That was a terrible mistake on my part, but I learned from it, grew from it and just happy and excited to get back out there and play basketball.”

The Lobos have struggled while Lyle was away, losing both games that he missed. “He’s had a great journey here so far, obviously a bump in the road here recently, but I’m hopeful we’ll all look back on it one day as just that and that his career will still finish on a very strong note,” said Head Coach Paul Weir.

The Lobos are 5-6 in Mountain West play and 16-8 overall. They will host Wyoming Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dreamstyle Arena.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team continues to struggle after losing four of their last five games. The Lobo women are 3-8 in the Mountain West and are on the road at Wyoming Saturday. The game starts at 2 p.m.

In the ring, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and his UFC 247 opponent, Dominick Reyes, made weight Friday. Both men avoided eye contact during the staredown. Jones is 25-1 while Reyes is 12-0. The fight will be at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas Saturday night. The main card starts at 8 p.m.

Robert Duran Jr. will make his New Mexico boxing debut in Albuquerque Saturday night at the Marriott Pyramid North. Duran Jr. is fighting David Vargas. Vargas came in about six pounds over the weight limit Friday. Duran Jr. is frustrated but still wants the fight.

“So it gets frustrating when you don’t come in at weight and you are a higher weight excessively,” said Duran Jr. “We are supposed to be at 149-140, but he came over 156. I am just going to go in there and do what I do regardless. At the end of the day, I am going to come out victorious and that’s what it is.”

The fights start at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

On the field, New Mexico United scheduled friendly with Colorado Springs Switchback has been postponed due to weather. United will still entertain friends with an inter-squad scrimmage scheduled for Saturday at noon at the UNM Soccer Complex.

In conclusion, Lobo baseball is not only has a new and improved team, but they will also have that in facilities. Head Coach Ray Birmingham said at Media Day Thursday that there will be about $2 million in upgrades to Santa Ana Field. A start date for the improvements was not given. The Lobos start the season February 14 on the road in Surprise, Arizona against Oregon State.