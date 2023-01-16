ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball is coming off a 76-67 victory over then #23, San Diego State. Good news continued to come in on Monday, as UNM guard Jaelen House was named player of the week by the Mountain West Conference.

In the two UNM victories, House averaged 22 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while recording five assists and seven steals. In UNM’s victory over SDSU, House led the Lobos with a season-high of 29 points.

“You know, I think he was down on himself after the UNLV game and you know, a daily conversation that we have is how do you be yourself in a great way, but make sure that you don’t get distracted. Oral Roberts, he was locked in and even San Diego State, he got the technical, but he was locked in. He didn’t allow it to distract him, and when he is focused, he is as good as any guard out there,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

Saturday night’s win over SDSU was huge for this team, as they showed their physicality on the court, but this win also helps builds the Lobos’s resume. “We kind of knew that this one was going to carry on to selection Sunday, for sure. Road wins always do and that’s a great team that they have out there, very physical, very mature, and older. The key to winning on the road is rebounding and defense and we showed that,” said UNM forward Morris Udeze.

Now 16-2 overall and 3-2 in MW play, UNM have a quick turnaround as they host San Jose State on Tuesday. SJSU is much improved this season, as they have already won 12 games and also hold a 3-2 MW record.

Coach Pitino knows this team can’t be overlooked and credits SJSU’s Head Coach Tim Miles, who is now in year two with the Spartans. “Offensively they run great stuff, they share the ball, they can disrupt you defensively because of their length. It’s very similar to us in a lot of ways, they added some really good pieces in year one and I am not surprised in the least bit that they are good this year because Tim Miles is a great coach,” said Pitino.

UNM will host SJSU on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., that game will also be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1.

In boxing news, Josh “Pitbull” Torres is starting off 2023 with a bang, as he is scheduled to fight in two promotions in the same month. Torres will first fight on February 4’s “Rumble at Revel” fight card and then 20 days later, he will fight on a Tapia Promotions fight card at the Rio Rancho Events Center on February 24. It’s a quick turnaround, but Torres is up for the challenge.

“It’s something that I did early in my career when I was fighting four-rounders, but now in the later stage of my career, it’s going to be a little more challenging but we are ready, physically and mentally,” said Torres.

Torres is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and he says that even though he is getting older, he is feeling better than ever. “I feel like my career is just getting started. I have a lot of fight left in me and a lot of dog left in me and I am ready to just go out and show it”, said Torres.

Preparing for multiple bouts could pose a challenge, but Torres is determined to start off his new year with two victories. “I really can’t look too far ahead, I have to focus on Todd Manuel, who I am fighting on February 4. So, we are training hard for him, getting ready for him, and once we take him out, then we will start focusing on our next opponent,” said Torres.

He looks to stay really active this year and believes that his training regiment and focus are leading him to be successful. “I have leveled up a little bit, I feel like I am at ease. I am at peace with where I am at with my profession and with everybody else that is underneath me that is coming up. It’s just exciting to almost hold that weight on my shoulders. It’s a little bit of pressure, but it motivates me,” said Torres.

Finishing with high school wrestling – Rodrigo Armenta-Torres is an 8th grader that currently wrestles for the Moriarty High School team. Unfortunately, a freak accident occurred in his last match, where he ended up dislocating his hip and breaking his femur.

Rodrigo underwent surgery on Sunday and is currently in recovery. Both his family at home, and on the mats, are now asking for help. They are looking to raise $10,000 for hospital bills, and as of now, $5,000 has already been raised.