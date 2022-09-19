ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jadyn Toppin said he will play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The six-foot-eight-inch, 210-pound power forward made his verbal commitment public on social media Monday.

New Mexico State is hoping to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host Hawaii. The Aggies remain winless at 0-4, after opening the schedule with four bowl teams. First-year Head Coach Jerry Kill believes better times are ahead. “It’s one of those things where you just go through this stuff when you go to a program that’s at the bottom of college football. You know, I’m very confident that we’ll get it done,” said Kill. “It’s just that we got to learn how to do things the proper way and sometimes you got to go through the hard stuff before you see the tunnel at the end of the light.”

The Spirit Stick poll is up for week 6. Hatch Valley, Eldorado, Estancia, and Taos are up this week. Voters can participate until noon Friday. The winner will be revealed on Friday Night Football.

Lobo women’s soccer will open Mountain West Conference play this week. The Lobos are playing at Wyoming Thursday. The game has a 4:00 p.m. start time.