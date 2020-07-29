Sports Desk: It’s the biggest week in Angelo Leo’s boxing career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When he left Albuquerque for Las Vegas a little over two years ago, Angelo Leo was looking for boxing opportunities and a chance to fight for a world title. Leo found that as a fighter under former champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. Saturday, Leo will get his first world title shot as he meets Stephen Fulton Jr. for the vacant WBO junior featherweight title.

“I feel like I never had a training camp like this one, said Leo. “My training camp for this fight, it was top notch. I got a lot of sparring in, a lot of running in and I’ve had plenty of time to get ready. For this fight, I’m going to be a hundred and ten percent ready for sure.”

Leo is hoping to become the latest fighter from the Duke City to win a world title. “Albuquerque’s a big fight town,” said Leo. “They’ve produced some good talent over the years in boxing and MMA and I’d like just to continue that, you know. I look to put on for my city, the city I was born and raised in and it’s going to be a great fight.”

Both fighters enter their battle set for the MGM Grand undefeated. Leo is 19-0. Fulton Jr. is 18-0.

In other sports, the Duke City Gladiators formally introduced their new head coach and his staff Tuesday. Martino Theus believes he has a roster that will keep the two time CIF defending champs winning as they prepare for their first run in the Indoor Football League in 2021.

“I’m very confident in every last athlete that we bring in and have on our current roster right now,” said Theus. “What position did I really work with? I’m an offensive and defensive-minded coach so, actually I kind of work with the wide receivers. I’m a wide receiver myself. You know when you catch 163 passes and over two thousand yards that’s kind of your trademark right there.”

Roswell, New Mexico native Marcus Cannon is one of 23 NFL players choosing to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The New England Patriots starting offensive lineman was diagnosed and beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma back in 2011. That would give him an underlying condition in a battle against COVID-19 and was key in his decision.

New Mexico United forwards’ Devon Sandoval and Amando Moreno were selected to the USL Team of the Week. New Mexico United will play at OKC Energy Saturday.

Bryce Cabeldue is the latest Clovis Wildcats athlete to get a chance to express himself in The Lost Season.