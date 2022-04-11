ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes will open the home portion of their schedule Tuesday. Next month, the team will debut Automated Ball Strike.

ABS is a system of cameras linked up to the latest technology to determine balls and strikes. “The fans really aren’t going to notice anything different,” said Isotopes general manager John Traub. “The communication to the umpire will be instantaneous. People will not be able to notice, hopefully, any delay in the call. This is new technology that has been tested at the lower levels. It’s been tested through the Arizona fall league and major league baseball feels strong enough about it that it’s a system that is going to work flawlessly at the triple-A level this year.” The ABS system is expected to be in place in late May. Meanwhile, the Isotopes and Tacoma Rainiers have a 6:35 p.m. start time Tuesday.

In other sports news, former Isotopes stars CJ Crohn and Conor Joe each hit a home run to help the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 6-4.

Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales is in the Sports Office this week. Gonzales covered a variety of topics. He even talked about his hopes of bringing in another quarterback to add depth at the position. “We are going to have a couple of guys coming over the next two weeks on visits,” said Gonzales. “Now that spring ball is over, there’s a couple of more guys out there. If you look in the portal, it’s insane. There’s over 400 quarterbacks in the portal. There’s plenty of guys to look at and evaluate. We just can’t miss.”

New Mexico United will play a regular-season match against Phoenix Rising FC Saturday without goalie Alex Tambakis. Tambakis is down with a knee injury. He is also questionable for New Mexico’s U.S. Open Cup third-round match against the same Phoenix Rising team United plays Saturday. Former Lobo and Sandia High star Ford Parker will play in place of Tambakis. Parker had a strong showing in New Mexico’s second-round Open Cup match. Parker had a clean sheet in a 5-0 win over the Las Vegas Legends.

USL Championship soccer fans have spoken. Neco Brett’s goal against El Paso is the Fans Choice Goal of the Month for March. Brett scored the goal in a 3-1 victory over El Paso.