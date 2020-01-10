Sports Desk: Howes leaving Rio Rancho football for Lobos; Mountain West announces new broadcast deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho High School football coach David Howes is leaving the program to become a linebackers coach at the University of New Mexico.

Howes is the brother-in-law of new Lobos coach Danny Gonzales. He’s been the head coach at Rio Rancho High since the 2009 season. He won a pair of state championships in 2014 and 2016. The Lobos will announce their football staff starting at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The Mountain West has entered into a new television agreement that league commissioner Craig Thompson believes will bring more visibility. CBS Sports Network will continue to be primary broadcaster for the league.

Fox Sports Network is secondary with ESPN no longer in the mix. The league and the networks have a six-year deal worth $270 million. It will start with the 2020-21 season.

New Mexico United released its schedule for the 2020 season by hosting a party at Bien Shur restaurant. The new schedule includes 17 home matches with the first on March 21. The season starts on the road at Austin Bold FC on March 7.

MMA trainer Nick Urso will be a busy man at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho February 15. Urso will be the cornerman for at least four fights. Seven local fighters are on the card.

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver keeps an eye out on other players with New Mexico ties playing during the season. The former Lobo and La Cueva star had his eyes on friend and fellow New Mexican Alex Bregman as he had a big year for the Houston Astros last season.

“I mean, you saw the year Alex had. He was the top MVP candidate,” said Garver. “We’re both doing pretty cool things in our own special way. It’s fun to watch because you can check up on each other throughout the year, and you know it’s about remembering where you came from.”