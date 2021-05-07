Sports Desk: Hot Springs nips Sandia Prep for Boys 3A basketball title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State championship week in boys and girls basketball produced the second Class 3A title in three years for the Hot Springs Tigers Friday. The Tigers nipped Sandia Prep 45-43 despite a 21 point performance from Sam Henderson.

Verrels Lukman hit a pair of pressure-packed free throws with only seconds left in the game to win it for the Tigers. Lukman finished the game with 14 points and 3 rebounds. “We just kind of stayed composed,” said Lukman. “We still knew that there was a lot of time, 7 seconds left on the clock I think that was enough time for us to get something going under the basket.” In the boys, Class 2A championship Rehoboth Christian outlasted Jal 56-50. It’s the first championship for Rehoboth since 1977.

In the girls 3A championship, Navajo Prep defeated Robertson 63-47 to win a second straight title. Three players scored in double figures for Navajo Prep with Tion Tai Woods leading the way with 23 points.

Albuquerque Isotopes leadoff hitter and outfielder Ryan Vilade went one for three with a single in two walks in a 9-4 opening day setback against the Sugar Land Skeeters Thursday night. Vilade is the number 4 prospect of the Colorado Rockies, taken in the 2017 draft. Vildade said he already felt comfortable with the Isotopes as he continues to work on his craft. “I think I need to continue to work on having good at-bats, quality at-bats, you know, and also getting more comfortable in the outfield with the switch from infield to outfield,” said Vilade. “I think those are the two things I’m going to really focus on this year.”

Lobo men’s tennis player in the NCAA Tournament against the 8 seed Texas A&M Friday. The unseeded Lobos fell short in the match 4-1. The Mountain West champion Lobos finished their season with an 8-10 overall record and 6-1 record in conference play.

Michelle Waterson is ready for a flyweight battle against Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 26 Saturday. Both fighters, who are strawweight, moved up a division for the card and are the main event.