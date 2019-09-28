Sports Desk: Holm fight postponed; Lobo men’s basketball is a go

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Sports learned Friday that Holly Holm’s UFC 243 bantamweight fight against Raquel Pennington has been postponed for a later date.

Holm is not ready to go due to an undisclosed injury. The fight was to happen in Australia at the same place Holm defeated then-champion Ronda Rousey to win the UFC women’s bantamweight title back in 2015.

Holm suffered a setback in her last fight, falling to current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in Las Vegas last July.

Lobo men’s basketball held its first official practice for the upcoming season Friday. Head coach Paul Weir said his team is talented.

“We have a lot…we have a lot of depth, we have a lot of foot speed, we have a lot of experience. We have a lot of things,” said Weir. The Lobos open the season by hosting Eastern New Mexico on Nov. 5.

Bob Davie will coach his first game Saturday since suffering a serious medical incident on Aug. 31. Davie and his Lobos are 7-point underdogs for a matchup on the road against the Liberty Flames. The game was a shootout last season and could be the same Saturday. Like Liberty, the Lobos have shown that they can score.

“It’s exciting to see some of that, weapons that we have and now we’re far enough along in this scheme, and I’m hoping they can take the next step from a confidence and skill set,” said Davie.

The Lobos and Liberty have a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday. Liberty is 2-2. The Lobos have a 2-1 record.

The New Mexico United return to the pitch Saturday for a game against the USL’s top team, Phoenix Rising. The Rising recently had its 20 match win-streak snapped and is not a stranger to the United.

It will be the third meeting between the two teams. The United will try to win to solidify its playoff position and also to take the Four Corners Cup which is decided between neighboring states.

“I think it’s been a very positive first year for us, but I don’t think anyone is going to feel great about it until we solidify a playoff position,” said United head coach Troy Lesesne. “You know we hope to keep pushing to a higher seed and even potentially host a match.” Match time Saturday is 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

The UNM Lobo men’s golf team is in second place at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate with scores from round two still running. Arizona is on top of the team leader board. The 15 teams competing in the tournament were scheduled to play two rounds Friday. They will play a final round Saturday with the action starting at 7:45 a.m.

Quinn Simmons of Durango, Colorado won the Junior Men’s Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships Thursday. The 18-year-old is the first American to win the race since Jeff Evanshine in 1991.

The Academy Cross Country Invitational was held Friday. Jasmine Turtle-Morales dominated the field in the girls’ race for the second consecutive year. Her winning time was 18 minutes and 42.01 seconds.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves are starting the home portion of their inaugural season in Albuquerque on Friday. The Ice Wolves are hosting Odessa. Game time at Outpost Arena on Friday night is 7:30 p.m.