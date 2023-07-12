NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Preacher’s Daughter is once again stepping into the octagon. Holly Holm is fighting on the main card of UFC Fight Night on Saturday against Mayra Bueno Silva.

Holm (15-6) enters the fight after winning three out of her last four while her opponent has won three straight. Holm has the advantage going into the nightand knows what’s at risk.

“Yeah, I have everything to lose and she has everything to gain,” said Holm. “There’s a lot of pressure on the night. I think the champion should be able to walk in and take care of it, one way or the other.”

In other news, a New Mexican female football team has made it to the national championship. The Banitas are ready to take on Tom Benson Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and hope to represent the state and female athletes well.

“Its the first time that I have made it this far playing football,” said Ana Moreno. “So, its pretty exciting and I think that’s the same for everybody. People underestimate how big women’s football is right now and we are traveling from Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico, all the way to Canton, Ohio, to play football.”

Also, former Grants High School and UNM pitcher Isaac Gallegos was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the MLB draft on Tuesday. He remains eligible to continue his collegiate career, but is opting to chase his lifelong dream instead.

“I wish I could experience the overall feeling,” said Gallegos. “It’s just unheard of, like, it’s just unmatched. I’ve never experienced it in my whole life. I’ve just been on cloud nine for the past 24 hours. So, I just can’t equate it to anything. I’m just super excited and thankful.”