Sports Desk: Holly Holm speaks on Hall of Fame honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has chosen the Pit as one of its eight regional sites. The $1,000,000 winner take all tournament will host a game at the pit from July 18-21, 2022.

The Lobo alumni team, Enchantment, has already secured commitments from former Lobos Anthony Mathis, Drew Gordon, J.R. Giddens, and Roman Martinez, along with former Weber State standout and Albuquerque native Scott Bamforth. “It’s amazing because, at the end of the day, whether we are playing in the pit or not, people love basketball,” says Giddens. “They would go out just to see the games played because most likely we’ll be playing there and we played there in the tournament TBT for the first time last season. I expect it to be a big fan turnout.”

Games from the TBT tournament will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

One day after finding out that Holly Holm found out she is going to the International Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2022, she speaks about the honor. “It’s kind of surreal. I didn’t really think I would be in this position. It definitely was something that I dreamed of but didn’t really know that it would happen. So, I’m super thrilled, super honored, super humbled. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Holm switched to MMA in 2011, and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is hoping to get back to the octagon after suffering from a knee injury. “I’m ready to go. I want to chase new dreams and new goals. I’m still not done. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame just, it doesn’t ever make me feel like I’m done. It makes me feel motivated to want to keep doing more, you know. In my dream world, I’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame in everything. I’ll be inducted into the hall of fame in MMA. I want boxing, I want it all.”

In other news, the New Mexico Military Institute football team punched its ticket to the junior college national championship with a win last Sunday. NMMI will now take on Iowa Western for a chance to win it all. “It means a lot like in our last interview we talked about a bunch of the guys getting overlooked and then I don’t know if everyone has been watching us play, but you can just tell in the way our guys play man. They play with a chip on their shoulder. I am just happy that we get a chance to play for it all and get more exposure for our guys.”

The game is Friday, December 17, and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.