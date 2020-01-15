Sports Desk: Holly Holm says she has more things to do in the fight game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm is ready to meet Raquel Pennington in the octagon again. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will meet Pennington in the co-main event at UFC 246 this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holm won the first meeting by split decision back in 2015. It was her first UFC fight. The 38-year-old Holm got a late start in MMA after a very successful boxing career.

“A lot of people still thought, like, ‘Wow, what are you doing starting a whole new career at 30?'” said Holm. “I’m glad I did because there has been a whole journey with MMA. So, I’m glad that I’m still going. I still have that passion in me to want to win and keep driving forward, so I’ll keep doing it as long as I want.”

Donald Cerrone and Connor McGregor are the headliners for UFC 246.

One team likes to play slow while the other wants to go fast. UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury said his team will try to speed up Colorado State when they host them in a Mountain West conference game Wednesday night.

“First thing we have to do is we have to speed the pace up,” said Bradbury. “They’re the 300th slowest team in the country and we’re the 10th fastest, so clearly there’s a big difference there. We would like to at least get it up in the 60s if we could where they like to play in the 40s and the 50s.”

Rocky Long met with UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez on Tuesday morning. The nature of their meeting was not made public. Long recently resigned as head coach of the San Diego State Aztecs.

Saga Tuitele is the only holdover from Bob Davie’s continuing on with new Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales. Tuitele is very grateful for the opportunity.

“My family and I are extremely blessed that Coach Gonzales gave us the opportunity to stay and still be a part of this program, be a part of these young men that I helped recruit here,” said Tuitele.