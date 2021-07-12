Sports Desk: Hall of Fame football player Drew Pearson gets word out on COVID vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drew Pearson is helping to get the word out on COVID vaccination. The former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver spent time at UNM Hospital Monday morning thanking health care workers, cheering up football fans, and encouraging all to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pearson and other members of this year’s Hall of Fame Class are getting the word out. “I’ve been all over the country. I’ve been in Miami, Austin, San Antonio, and now here trying to spread the word, and hopefully, if people see and say that “hey, if Drew Pearson can get it and it’s okay for him, then maybe it should be okay for me,” said Pearson.

He will go inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Pearson will have his former Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach as his presenter. The pair will be forever remembered for their collaboration on a last-minute game-winning touchdown that made the term ‘Hail Mary’ widespread in the game of football.

Pearson has been eligible to go into the Hall of Fame for over 30 years and is delighted to finally be going in. “I wrote my speech the other day and I’m crying while writing my own speech. It brought tears to my eyes talking about my late mom and dad, my brothers and sisters that have passed away. That kind of thing. Next thing you know, I’m balling,” said Pearson. “The emotions are going to be there.” Pro Football Hall of Fame week is August 6-9.

In other sports news, New Mexico United will face Charleston Battery for the first time ever Monday night. New Mexico Head Coach Troy Lesesne has a history with his latest opponent. “I played for them in my youth career,” said Lesesne. “I played college soccer there and I played my professional career there. The best way to pay respect to an opponent that means so much to you is to go and give them a difficult match, show what we’ve down here. So, that’s what we’re going to do. It’s going to be a great night. I have [the] utmost respect for the club and Mike Anhaeuser, the coach, in particular.” Game time at Isotopes Park is 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball is having its home run derby Monday night. Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers believes the number one seed, Shohei Ohtani of the L.A. Angels to win. Rogers, a former Carlsbad High School star, will play in his first-ever MLB All-Star Game Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are trying to win four consecutive games for the first time this season. So far, it is working out well with the Isotopes leading Round Rock, on the road, 4-1 in the third inning.

The Enchantment has played its exhibition game against other Lobo Alumni and is now ready to take a shot at winning a million dollars in The Basketball Tournament. The Enchantment will face Stillwater in their opening game Saturday in the Wichita Regional. The Enchantment is coached by former NBA veteran and Lobo Kenny Thomas. “It’s going to be interesting because I’m actually trying to win, you know. One of the biggest things with me is that we got to play defense,” said Thomas. “You’re playing defense, you’ll stay on the floor with me.”

Lobos junior Sam Choi has been named NCAA Division I PING All-American Honorable Mention.