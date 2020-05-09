Sports Desk: Francis says yes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of North Carolina transfer Jeremiah Francis revealed his choice for his next school Friday by picking New Mexico. The six-foot point guard from Columbus, Ohio said he took a virtual tour of the school and felt like it was a good fit. “A place I feel like I could earn the coach’s trust,” said Francis. “You know, just be able to play my game.” Francis will have three years of eligibility to play for the Lobos. He is hoping he can get on the court this season and is working on a waiver with the NCAA to make sure that happens.

Lamar Jordan took his last snap as a Lobo quarterback in 2018. Two years later, Jordan is still in pursuit of professional football. He got a look in the NFL when he was trying to make it at a new position, receiver, the same year. “Playing receiver now, I have to say is pretty tough going from transitioning quarterback my whole life,” said Jordan. Jordan was cut by the Falcons in May of 2018 and has tried the CFL as well as Arena football. He is hoping to get invited to a CFL camp this upcoming season and stick this time around.

UFC 249 will give sports fans something to look at on Saturday. New Mexico-based fighters Michelle Waterson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are both on the card. Both are on the mid prelims which will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN + at 6 p.m.

