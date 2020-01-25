Sports Desk: Former players show support for Lobo women’s basketball coach

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two days after a group of former basketball players made allegations of mistreatment against UNM women’s head coach Mike Bradbury, another group is showing support. Eleven former players signed their names to a letter refuting the allegations of wrongdoing.

“In that first year Mike was tough on us,” said Emily Lines. “He yelled and it was hard, but there was never anything that crossed the line. These allegations of verbal abuse, they’ve already been brought up with the athletic department. There was a full investigation. You know, they really looked into it and they found nothing.”

Ten former players reached out to KRQE Sports to report the alleged mistreatment. Jayda Bovero was the only player willing to talk publicly about the alleged mistreatment, which she said involved a lot of verbal abuse. The Lobos will turn their attention back to the basketball court Saturday as they prepare to host Nevada at 1 p.m. at Dreamstyle Arena.

Lobo men’s basketball leading scorer JaQuan Lyle has the results of an MRI on his injured knee. Head coach Paul Weir said the MRI was clear of any serious injury. He said Lyle will continue his recovery and hopefully join the team on the court in the near future.

The last three head coaches of the UNM men’s basketball team will meet in Reno, Nevada on Saturday with two on one sideline and one on the other. Paul Weir and his Lobos will face Nevada head coach Steve Alford and assistant Craig Neal. The three men share a coaching past that put them all on the same staff during their journey.

Meanwhile, New Mexico’s Jordan Espinosa returns to the Octagon on Saturday. The former West Mesa Mustangs wrestling star will face Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 166 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Espinosa has a 14-6 record. Perez is 22-5. Their flyweight bout will be on the main card which starts at 6 p.m.