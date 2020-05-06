Sports Desk: Former NFL lineman Claude Terrell thinks about what could have been

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When Claude Terrell talks to young football players about avoiding bad choices he speaks from experience. If it had not been for a bad choice, the former St. Louis Rams offensive lineman would probably still be with the franchise in Los Angeles. Terrell lost his spot with the Rams and the NFL after being arrested for assaulting his wife back in 2007.

“I mean I went from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the mountain in a matter of moments,” said Terrell. “You have to live and the moment, seize the moment and make good choices.” With the incident well behind him Terrell, who was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2005 draft, still has the sense of humor that made him dear to teammates and the media.

Terrell put that humor on display when talking about his signing bonus. He received $285,000. “I didn’t cash my signing bonus for three days,” said Terrell. “I kept it in my pocket. I just wanted to hold it and save it for a minute, that’s why I didn’t take it to the bank. I was like man, I got a six-figure check with my name on it.”

Terrell looks like he can still play at 38-years-old. “My NFL career was like going to Cici’s with your homeboys and you only get one plate.” Terrell played left guard for the Rams and also has some good memories, like the time he found out he was going to become a starter.

“I was like I’m fixing to be in the first-team huddle,” said Terrell.” Before his NFL career, Terrell made pancakes of opposing defensive lineman in the Mountain West with the University of New Mexico. The former Lobo was a regular when it came to league postseason awards. Terrell arrived at New Mexico in 2001 and made the most of his time as a Lobo despite almost leaving before taking a single snap.

“I bought a one-way plane ticket and I had packed up my whole dorm room,” said Terrell. “I was going to fly back to Houston. I was like man I’m going to U of H. I can’t do this. As I’m getting ready to leave the dorms, all my boys come back from hanging out. They were like ‘Big C where are you going?’ I was like man I can’t do this. I’m going home. We sat up all night and they talked me off the ledge.”

Terrell said staying was one of his best decisions. With professional and college football in the rearview mirror, Terrell coaches during his free time. He is in his third season at Texas A&T preparatory school. Terrell is glad he can stay close to the game and encourage another generation of kids, who like him, love football.

“You just got to take the path that’s laid out for you and chase the dream,” said Terrell. “Don’t stop chasing the dream.”

Meanwhile, Volcano Vista senior running back Isaac Chavez said he plans to walk on at UNM in the fall. Chavez had over 1,500 all-purpose yards for the Hawks this past season with 1,136 of those yards coming from rushing the football. Chavez averaged over 11 yards per carrying and scored 12 rushing touchdowns.

Lastly, with New Mexico State University men’s basketball coach Chris Jans a candidate to fill the vacancy at East Tennessee State University, Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia said the school will do all that it is capable of doing to try and keep Jans in Las Cruces.