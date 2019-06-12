Sports Desk: Former NBA and Lobo star returns; NM United prepares for Colorado Rapids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Tuesday on the Sports Desk, Kenny Thomas talks about his return to the Duke City. The former NBA and Lobo basketball star is working on finishing his education. He is reconnecting with the Lobo basketball program during his stay, and spent Monday talking to current players about life after basketball.

"The things that I was enforcing is for them to not rely on basketball, because I'm a prime example that at some time basketball ends after an 11 year career, which I am blessed to be able to have," said Thomas. "Me and Coach Paul Weir we are supposed to figure it out and see what happens, just me being a part of the program and helping out."

Meanwhile, New Mexico State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans is approaching his third season. Jans has reached goals like winning a league championship and sweeping his rivals. He would also like to win in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies have been one and done the last three trips to the tournament.

"We certainly are happy where we're at, not satisfied by any stretch of the imagination," said Jans. "You know, we understand that winning games in the NCAA Tournament is probably what this program is missing in the last couple of decades. That's one of our main goals."

Elsewhere, the USA women's soccer team start World Cup play, breaking multiple records. The defending champions routed Thailand 13-0. That's the largest margin of victory ever in the World Cup, women's and men's. Alex Morgan tied the single game World Cup record for goals scored with five.

New Mexico United will get a chance to play an MLS team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday. They will take on the Colorado Rapids in Denver. The Rapids have won five straight games while New Mexico United is coming off of a loss.

"It was our goal, especially starting the second round of the Open Cup, getting to that fourth round and playing an MLS team," said NM United Forward Santi Moar. "It was a goal at the beginning of the season, and we are going to have the opportunity to play. So, Colorado is going to be a tough opponent, but hopefully, we can get another run."

Last but not least, Donald Cerrone said through social media that he is well, and would like a rematch against Tony Ferguson. Cerrone suffered a hematoma under his eye after blowing his broken nose just after round two of his battle against Ferguson in UFC 239 over the weekend.