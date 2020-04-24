Sports Desk: Former Lobo Hank Baskett remembers when the NFL Draft past him by

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL Draft first-round started Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first.

Before the NFL career and brush with Hollywood, a young Hank Baskett watched the 2006 NFL Draft with excitement until it continued to move on without him. The former University of New Mexico Lobos receiver had a good regular season and fared well at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. He was ready for a big week. “I was on cloud nine going into the draft,” said Baskett. He thought he would be a first day or early second-day pick, but it did not work out that way. “I remember seeing, as the draft picks start going down, the wide receivers started dropping off the board and I was like man, it’s just now getting hard.” Baskett tried to keep his cool as he watched, but that continued to get harder by the second day. “I remember we got past the fourth round and I was like, what’s going on here,” said Baskett.

He would never hear his name called in the draft and would sign a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. He was out of Minnesota before the ink dried when the Vikings traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. Baskett spent three seasons with the Eagles before spending a season with the Indianapolis Colts. Baskett would sign another deal with the Eagles and Vikings before his career wrapped up in 2010.

He had 1,098 career yards and six touchdowns. After marrying Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson in 2009, Baskett found himself starring in reality television. His last appearance was in 2017.

Goddard High School offensive lineman Larry Luna committed to play football at the University of New Mexico Wednesday. “I think what really sold me on committing to UNM was just the dedication from the coaches up there,” said Luna. “I don’t think there’s been a week where I haven’t heard from the coaches, one of them checking up on me to see how my day has been.”

Holly Holm isn’t sure when she will fight again due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she is sure she feels pretty good these days. The time off has been good to Holm. “The only time I have actually had time off from fighting, is usually because it starts with healing from a surgery and having to come back,” said Holm. “This is the first time I’m actually off in 18 years and not because of an injury.”