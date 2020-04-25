Sports Desk: Erik Cook shares draft story and trivia question about his NFL career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL Draft continued on Friday with the Denver Broncos adding more speed by taking receiver KJ Hamler out of Penn State. The Broncos took receiver Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama in the first round. The Dallas Cowboys followed their first-round pick of Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb with a corner. The Cowboys made Trevon Diggs out of Alabama the 51st overall pick.

Former Lobo offensive lineman Erik Cook had his name called in the NFL Draft in 2010. Cook needed a minute to figure out what team actually took him. “Coach Shanahan was the one who called me, told me his name, and said hey we are picking you up with the next pick and I was just so ecstatic and had so many emotions,” said Cook. “My mind was like, okay, what team does coach Shanahan coach for? Because I was so excited, I immediately went back to the Denver Broncos. For a second I thought I was going to Denver, but in all reality, it’s when coach Shanahan took his first year with the Redskins. That’s how I ended up in Washington.”

Cook played two seasons in Washington. He had to battle his way through the practice squad to get time on the field. “It didn’t start the way I wanted, but I was fortunate enough to stay on the practice squad with the Washington Redskins and went out and proved myself every day in practice and ended up making a name for myself and coach Shanahan recognized that,” said Cook. “So, when the opportunity came for a roster spot to be opened, I was rewarded with it and the funny part about that is that roster spot that I ended up taking was the hundred million dollar man, Albert Haynesworth. So, I replaced the hundred million dollar man. That was pretty cool. People always told me that was going to be a trivia question for the Redskins one day.” Cook played a final season in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2013.

The Lobos added another linebacker to their recruiting class Friday when Kyler Drake committed. Drake is out of Wilmer Amina Carter high school in San Bernadino, California. He had a monster senior season with 101 tackles, 73 solo. He also had 12 tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks and a fumble recovery.

Rio Rancho two-time state wrestling champion Tim Lopez signed a letter of intent to compete at Cal State Bakersfield next season. Lopez had over 100 career high school wins at Rio Rancho.

The UFC is back, announcing a trio of fight cards Friday, starting with UFC 249 in Florida May 9. New Mexico based fighters Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Michelle Waterson are on the card headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

New Mexico United player David Estrada spent some of his free time away from the game feeding youth at Herman G. Sanchez Community Center. Estrada, who works at the center, brought in Dion’s pizza and fruit for the kids.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources