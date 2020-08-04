Sports Desk: Eldorado High football coach talks about team, moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with high school football, as Monday would have marked the first official day of practice for high school teams across the state of New Mexico, that is now not the case because of COVID-19. Seasons for fall sports have been pushed back, per Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health orders and football will now have a start date of February 22.

“Obviously the kids miss it, but like I have said I have kind of had to put my ego to the side a little bit about, you know right now you are usually thinking about the playoffs and stuff like that on day one and now its how are the kids doing, the well being of the kids and are they going to be engaged in this student learning on the computer,” said Eldorado High School Football Coach Charlie Dotson.

Dotson says he has kind of put football on the back burner, as the health and well-being of his team is at the forefront of his mind. Dotson always fields a team that competes for a state championship, but with this years shortened season getting into the playoffs will be harder than years past.

“It’s going to be tougher this year, only eight-team make it. You know, we have been fortunate enough to make it 12 out of the last 13 years, this year is going to be a challenge. You cant have a hiccup in district play or you are not going to make it and ts going to be tough in our district and you know we will see, we will compete and do the best we can,” said Dotson.

Now to boxing, Angelo Leo became the fifth World Champion boxer to come out of New Mexico, after a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night. “It’s real big, you know it’s real big. It feels great to be alongside the likes of Danny Romero, Johnny Tapia, Holly Holm, Bobby Foster and Austin Trout. It feels real good to put on for my city like that. I know in Albuquerque they are really happy and really proud. You know, I just want to let everyone know that I do appreciate them,” said Leo.

Leo put on a dominant performance in his fight with Tramaine Williams to win the vacant WBO Junior Featherweight Champion by a unanimous decision. Winning a World Title has been a dream for Leo since he got into the sport of boxing at a young age but now that he has gotten here he only has more aspirations moving forward.

“This is one of my goals right here, to become a world champion was one of my goals, but ultimately I want to have multiple titles in multiple divisions. So, this is just the beginning right here, this gave me a lot of motivation and a lot of confidence, but with that being said I have a target on my back now. everybody wants me, everybody is gunning for me, So with that, I got to work even harder,” Leo said.

Now let’s finish with Monday’s edition of The Lost Season, as we profile Cibola High School baseball player Josh Montoya.

“Hi my name is Josh Montoya, I just graduated from Cibola High School where I played three years of varsity baseball and I made a lot of amazing relationships with the players and coaches there. When I found out that the season was going to get canceled this year I was very upset to know that I wasn’t going to be able to see those people anymore or share the passion of playing baseball there with those players, and those were some of the best years of my life and I was thankful to have met all of those people there, alongside the head coach whom I am very thankful, he pushed me to be a very good person in my life on and off of the field. I just want to say thank you to my fellow teammates and the coaches,” said Montoya.