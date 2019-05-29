ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - On the Sports Desk Tuesday, Diego Sanchez talks about facing Michael Chiesa at UFC 239.

"I know he holds 5 inches in height and maybe a couple of inches in reach," said Sanchez. "I'm going to be dealing with that leverage, that height, that reach, and leverage disadvantage, but I am going into this fight fast, ready and furious to dominate."

Sanchez is one of three Jackson and Wink fighters on the card. Light Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones will be defending his belt against Thiago Santos. Former UFC Bantamweight Champ Holly Holm will fight current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes for her title.

Brian Mundell has had a hot month of hitting the ball for the Albuquerque Isotopes. The former catcher now first baseman is hitting .388 for the month of May and .355 overall.

"I think the biggest thing is a consistent offensive approach," said Mundell. "Just make sure I'm on time, seeing pitches in the zone, getting it early, and making sure I'm not getting myself out on certain pitches." The Isotopes and Sacramento Rivercats are finishing their four-game series Tuesday night.

Last season, Lobo men's basketball coach Paul Weir didn't have enough point guards. This season he will have more than enough. With players who sat out last season and new ones coming in the Lobos will be deep at the point.

"I don't know if I will ever go into a season again not having more than enough supplements at that position," said Weir. "More than one point guard can play together. That's the beauty of the thing."

Lobos senior golfer Sean Carlon named to the Division I PING West All-Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Carlon is one of just two golfers in the Mountain West to earn the all-region honor. With his collegiate career behind him, Carlon is heading to the next phase of his career.

"We decided turning pro is the best thing for me," said Carlon. "I'm going to change my amateur status for the U.S. Open Sectionals next week." The U.S. Open Sectionals is in Columbus, Ohio this weekend.