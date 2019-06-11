Sports Desk: Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida’s 2009 fight going into UFC Hall of Fame

Monday on the Sports Desk, the first Ultimate Fighter Champion, Diego Sanchez, talked about his 2009 octagon war against Clay Guida being selected to go in the UFC Hall of Fame.

“It’s just been a long career,” said Sanchez. “It’s just a good feeling to know that my peers and the people that are in the power, they feel like I deserve to go into the Hall of Fame.”

The fight will be the fifth battle to get UFC Hall of Fame honors. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be July 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Albuquerque Isotopes put up 26 runs on 31 hits in their three games prior to Monday’s series finale at Iowa. The visitors could only produce four runs in the final game in a 13-4 loss. The Isotopes are off Tuesday and return to the field for a game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday.

Jonathan Stroman signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday morning. The former Central Arizona Community College and La Cueva High pitcher was selected in the 22nd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales has been named second-team All American by Baseball America. The honor comes after Gonzales was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 8 Player of the Year last week. He was also named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

UNM women’s track and field has seven of its athletes selected as All American, led by sophomore sensation Weini Kelati. She became a national champion in the 10,000 meters at last week’s NCAA Track and Field Championships.

New Mexico United experienced defeat on their home field for the first time in franchise history last Saturday. It was a good learning experience as they prepare for a U.S. Open Cup fourth-round matchup against the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer.

“Every game you’re learning something,” said NM United Assistant Coach Mike Gracyzk. “In the loss, I think there is a lot of stuff we are going to take away from it, and we’re going to hope to remedy and get ready for the next game moving forward. It’s a team that is constantly growing and in that is ups and downs. This is a group that has taken the downs with an incredible stride.”

Pascal Siakam is the latest player with New Mexico ties trying to become a champion. Siakam, a former New Mexico State forward, and the Toronto Raptors can claim the first NBA championship for Canada with a Monday night victory over defending champion Golden State.

The Raptors have put themselves in the position to win it all behind good offense and defense. “We’ve had a lot of good defensive moments, and I think we obviously know how, when we are all connected as a team, how dangerous we can be on defense,” said Siakam.