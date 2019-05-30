Sports Desk: DC Gladiators to unveil championship rings; former Chiefs player still dreaming

Wednesday on the Sports Desk, the Duke City Gladiators get ready to unveil their championship rings Saturday when they host the Amarillo Venom. It’s a must win if the Gladiators want to make the postseason again.

The team has given receiver Darryl Stonum an opportunity to continue pursuing professional football. Stonum, a former University of Michigan top receiver, spent two years with the Kansas City Chiefs before a severe Achilles injury put him on the shelf.

“I feel like this is only helping me,” said Stonum. “If I do get an opportunity to get back to the outdoor game, the NFL, XFL, CFL, whoever…Right now, my focus is just getting ready for Amarillo and helping this team win another championship.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico United is on the road at Colorado Springs Switchback FC. New Mexico United defeated Colorado Springs in an earlier meeting. There is more on the line tonight. The winner advances in the U.S. Open Championship cup.

Also, New Mexico School of the Deaf had a student-athlete sign a letter of intent to compete in college for the first time. Six-foot-eleven center Deven Thompson signed with Northern New Mexico to play his basketball close to home.

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Jackson and Wink Academy got together Wednesday. Four members of the Isotopes were given MMA style training from participants in the Jackson and Wink Adaptive MMA program.