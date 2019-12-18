Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales is UNM’s new football coach; Hendrix eligible for Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple sources have confirmed to KRQE Sports that Arizona State defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Danny Gonzales will lead the Lobos football team.

In a news release, UNM said it would announce their head football coach at the New Mexico v. Grand Canyon men’s basketball game Tuesday night. A formal announcement and news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at Dreamstyle Arena at 12:30 p.m.

What’s more, Utah basketball transfer Vante Hendrix has successfully completed his classwork and is now eligible to play in games for New Mexico. The talented guard is known for his lock down defense.

Switching gears, the Albuquerque Isotopes have a new skipper. Warren Schaeffer is a former player who has been in the Rockies organization also as a coach. Schaeffer spent the last two seasons at AA Hartford.

The Lobo women’s basketball team rebounded from a loss at Arizona State with a 107-53 defeat of rival New Mexico State on Monday night.

Lobos receiver Q’ Drennan is returning home as a graduate transfer to play for the UTEP Miners.