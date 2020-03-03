Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales is ready to get to work during UNM Spring Football

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- University of New Mexico Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales held a press conference on Monday, a day before spring football starts, and he says his team will learn to play hard over the next five weeks.

“The idea to get out of spring ball is the expectation of how hard they want to play. What we expect from them, there is no excuses, don’t give them any reason to justify what they are trying to do, there is one way to do it and that is full speed all the time and be mean and nasty,” said Danny Gonzales.

Coach Gonzales heads into his 1st spring camp as head coach of the Lobos, and he feels confident in a lot of the players coming back. He feels like he has depth at running back and defensive back, but he hopes to work on other areas and that includes the quarterback position.

“So far those guys have demonstrated that they want to be the guy, they want to lead. Tevaka has the most experience of those guys, so he should have the advantage, but we are going to compete and we talked about it from the beginning. Everything is going to be about competition, so I look for a heck of a battle,” said Gonzales.

Spring football will start on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Coach Gonzales encourages everyone to come out and support his team.

Next, Lobo Men’s Basketball is headed to the 2020 Mountain West Tournament as a No. 7 seed, and they will play No. 10 seed San Jose State in the first round on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Head Coach Paul Weir is happy with where his team is at right now, and it helps that they are coming off of a huge victory over Utah State on Saturday to get a little momentum heading into the Tournament.

“I know there has been losses, but I have still gone home from practice, we went home from practice and felt awesome about it. We stay positive everyday, we teach everyday, but deep deep down I don’t know if they started to doubt or not, but tonight was obviously a huge step to recover if that is where they were,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir, after their win on Saturday.

High school baseball started up over the weekend across the state, but for the Sandia Matadors, they will begin their season on Tuesday. Coming off of a solid season a year ago, this team is excited to get going again in 2020, but its also a big start for this team because they get to unveil their new infield.

“It’s exciting, it’s great for the community, we have got this great new field in honor of Coach Gunther. The field was named after him a couple of years ago, and to open up the season with a really good team, one of our rivals, couldn’t ask for anything more. I think it’s going to be a heck of a game and we are excited to finally get going,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

Sandia will play Eldorado in their season opener on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., and their star pitcher will get the start. Jacob Kmatz is now a junior at Sandia, and the Oregon State commit has been receiving a lot of hype heading into the season. At 6 foot 3 and throwing a fastball over 90 MPH, he has definitely garnered some looks, but he has handled the pressure that comes along with that pretty well.

“Its definitely pushed me to be better. I think its, once you see the success you start to work even harder to get more success, but at the same time before the game I look up to the stands and find my mom and dad, and then don’t look up there again. I don’t worry about who’s watching and I just go play as hard as I can,” said Jacob Kmatz.

The New Mexico United are now under a week away from their season opener. United will play the Austin Bold on Saturday in Texas, at 3:30 p.m. The United returned a lot of great players from a year ago, but they also have some new people on the roster. This team is confident though, and feel good about heading into their second year.

“I feel like we are in a good place. We had a good preseason and the first 3 or 4 weeks have been a lot of preparation, trying to get the guys we have back into form and then the guys that are new players we are trying to get them on board with how we do things, but its been really positive and I think we are going to be in a good spot for Austin March 7th,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.