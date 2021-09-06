Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales calls out ABQ fans before Rio Grande Rivalry Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales is fired up for this year’s Rio Grande Rivalry. The Lobos will play the Aggies on Saturday inside University Stadium at 5 p.m.

“Generally, the biggest crowd of the year is against New Mexico State. They will have a good contingency up here. It’s a great rivalry. I mean, I can’t stand them, so it makes it even better. I am calling the city of Albuquerque out. Come, let’s paint this town cherry, show up. I mean, we are going to put in the work for you I promise you that. We will represent you the right way. Come be a part of it, it’s going to be fun,” said Danny Gonzales.

UNM comes into this game with a 1-0 record, while the Aggies are 0-2 on the year.

Sticking with the Lobos, Andrew and Austin Erickson are brothers both by blood, but also by cherry and silver, as they both play wide receiver for UNM Football this season. Being a Lobo means a lot to these brothers because it is a family tradition.

“I think it’s very special that we get to do this. Not a lot of people get to play division one football with their brother and I mean, just for our family it means a lot, just to see us out on the field together,” said Andrew Erickson. “I remember I was like three and I wanted to play D1 football and you know, it’s just what my dad did. He played at UNM, he played here, and just follow his footsteps,” said Austin Erickson.

The Ericksons’ father, Bobby, played football for the Lobos in the mid-’80s. He was a defensive back for the Lobos and seeing his children play together at UNM is very special. “It’s been what, almost 30 years since I was out there on the field and now, here they are both wearing the uniform, playing on the field. It’s pretty cool,” said Bobby Erickson.

As their father, Bobby knew from a young age that his boys were meant to play football. An early game they used to play could even be the cause of their love for the game at such an early age. “Actually, I was really good at inventing games where I could lay on the couch and watch TV and they could catch things. Not trying to train them to be receivers, just trying to get a break, you know. But they have always had great hands, that’s what sets them apart,” said Bobby Erickson.

Sticking with UNM, Lobo Women’s Soccer Goal Keeper Emily Johnson was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the week on Monday. This came after UNM Women’s Soccer notched a huge comeback victory over Washington on Sunday, 2-1. In that game, Johnson racked up eight saves in the net for UNM, and after this honor, she is the first Lobo soccer player this season to be named Defensive Player of the week. UNM’s next match will be on the road against Northern Arizona on Thursday.

The Duke City Gladiators’ inaugural season in the IFL came to an end on Sunday night, after a heartbreaking 58-55 loss to Arizona. It was a tough way to go out, as Duke City had a chance to win the game late and also missed a game-tying field goal to close out the game, but an offensive pass interference penalty called just before the game-ending field goal will stick with this team for a while.

“We was [sic] hurt of course, but extremely proud of the guys, man. We fought our way to the end, we knew it was going to be a last-second game and we just came up short. you know, just off of a call that could have went either way I guess,” said DC Wide Receiver Dello Davis.

Davis also went on to say, “You know, one thing I can say is, people know who Duke City is now,” and that is the truth. Duke City came onto the scene and showed that they belonged in this league. While this loss hurts, it will give this team more motivation heading into next season. “Oh yeah, for sure. You know, guys are going to be just not talking about us, but actually looking out for us. That will definitely put us with more motivation ongoing for next season, of us [sic] building, and the players that we do have, just trying to keep those guys around and just build on that,” said Davis.